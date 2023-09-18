Pokemon Horizons Episode 23: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 22 brought its heroes face-to-face with the deadly power of Galarian Moltres, but the Legendary Pokemon's path of destruction is continuing in Episode 23 Burning Galar Fire. Viewers certainly won't want to miss this episode as it continues their action-packed escape from the Galar Mine. But how can fans catch Episode 23 when it airs in just a few days?

The answer is a bit tricky considering Pokemon Horizons' broadcasting schedule, which remains limited to Japan. Fortunately, there are a few options for watchers to utilize that can allow them to catch the new episode without needing to watch the local airing.

If you are new to Pokemon Horizons, it doesn't hurt to examine how to catch episodes of the show after their release.

Where and when to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 23

Liko's pendant activates in Pokemon Horizons' 23rd episode

Until Pokemon Horizons' dubbed iteration arrives in the future, you will have to stick with the Japanese broadcast of each subsequent episode. These episodes go live at 6:55 pm JST each Friday, and Episode 23 is no exception, as it will go live at the same time on September 22, 2023.

Since it's tough to watch the animated series during the Japanese airing, not only with regard to time zones but also logistically, viewers have to get a little creative. Fortunately, there are some options on the table. You can catch new episodes on the Japanese version of Amazon Prime Video if you have access to a VPN, but these episodes aren't subtitled.

Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Captain Pikachu are healed to full strength

If Prime Video via VPN isn't an option, you can also wait a day or two until Pokemon Horizons is subtitled by fans and uploaded to various third-party anime streaming sites. There are plenty of places to choose from, but you will have to be patient as the translation process takes a little time. You also have to be careful about which anime streaming site you pick to avoid malware.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons' Episode 23 preview

Roy and Fuecoco flee the Galar Mine

As is customary with Pokemon Horizons, a short preview snippet was released after Episode 22's release. Although these clips don't tend to offer up the full story of how an episode will go down, there are certainly a few plot points that can be gleaned.

The preview begins showing that despite the attempts to escape the Galar Mine in Episode 22, Liko and Roy appear to still be inside the collapsing environment. Sprigatito is seen attacking Galarian Moltres with Leafage before the preview cuts to Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Captain Pikachu emerging from a Pokemon Center at full health.

Captain Pikachu charges up a Thunder Punch

The preview returns to Galarian Moltres staring down Liko but not attacking, then Roy and Fuecoco running away, and Captain Pikachu readying a Thunder Punch against an opponent. Liko's pendant glows, Roy picks up Fuecoco after it falls while running, and then Captain Pikachu is shown once more in the Pokemon Center.

Obviously, these previews have their clips out of sequence, but we can make some assumptions about what may happen in Episode 23. Liko and Roy will likely remain in Galar Mine to help save Friede from its collapse, leading to another showdown with Galarian Moltres.

Galarian Moltres glares in Pokemon Horizons Episode 23

However, the scene of Galarian Moltres approaching Liko without attacking her may mean Liko's pendant has successfully calmed the malevolent creature. The Pokemon Center scenes show that Liko and Roy are safe, along with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Cap. However, Friede is suspiciously absent from the preview along with his Charizard.

This may simply be a choice to leave fans guessing, but one can't help but wonder about the safety of Friede and Charizard. In Episode 22, they were battling Amelio and his Ceruledge while the mine collapsed, and Galarian Moltres showed up to make matters worse. Friede fans are likely wondering if the Pokemon Professor is okay. However, all these loose ends should be tied up in Episode 23.