Pokemon Horizons Episode 30: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons has finally reached the cusp of its 30th episode after its April 2023 debut, and the adventures of the Rising Volt Tacklers and the mysteries surrounding Terapagos are continuing.

Episode 30 is titled "The Slipping, Smashing Mystery Pokemon!?" and airs in Japan on November 24, 2023, at 6:55 pm Japanese Standard Time.

In Episode 29 of Pokemon Horizons, the Rising Volt Tacklers met Khana, a Poke Ball craftsman whose factory was besieged by a group of Galarian Weezing. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of our heroes, her Poke Ball factory was repaired, and a friendship was forged between her and Orla. However, new horizons await the Rising Volt Tacklers as they head toward their next destination.

How can Pokemon Horizons fans watch Episode 30?

Pokemon Horizons episodes debut on Prime Video Japan during their airdate (Image via Amazon/The Pokemon company)

Although Pokemon Horizons has received an upcoming English Dub airing on the BBC, it's beginning from the first episode, so that doesn't exactly help watchers catch Episode 30. Moreover, since the new entry airs in Japan, it can be tricky to find a way to watch it without having access to Japanese TV stations. Fortunately, there are a few solutions at hand.

First off, if watchers have access to a VPN, they can check out new Pokemon Horizons episodes on their airdate via Amazon Prime Video in Japan. By setting their region to Japan, players with an active Prime subscription can access the platform and bypass its region locks.

Keep in mind that this means subtitles likely aren't available, though, which may put a hamper on the viewing experience.

A Pokemon is leaving strange residue aboard the Brave Olivine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The alternative for fans would be to wait a few days after the initial airdate. Not long after the episode's debut, fans tend to create their own subtitles before posting them to various third-party anime streaming sites. Watchers will have to be careful about which of these sites they access for safety reasons, but there are plenty of good-faith platforms to utilize.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons' Episode 30 preview

A certain creature seems to be haunting the Brave Olivine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons offered a preview for Episode 30 at the conclusion of Episode 29, and it gives fans a pretty good idea of what to expect with limited shots. Captain Pikachu is seen frequently, and Roy, Liko, and their Pokemon are also seen roaming the Brave Olivine at night. It appears that a Polteageist is haunting the airship, leaving our heroes to try to find the Ghost-type creature.

Shots of the Pokemon aboard the Brave Olivine are seen investigating the tea left behind by Polteageist, Dot is seen drinking something with a straw while holding a Shuckle, and closeups of the Ghost-type Pokemon are seen in varied expressions of confusion and frustration. Terapagos is also shown for a brief moment crying out in joy.

Polteageist seems to be having a tough time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It seems as though this new entry in the series will be one of levity and spookiness, but the only way to know for sure is to catch Episode 30 after it airs on November 24.