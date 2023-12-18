Pokemon Horizons Episode 34: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' 33rd episode was nothing short of action-packed, but the encounter with the Black Rayquaza has subsided, and our heroes are gearing back up to find Lucius' Kleavor and Entei. Liko's grandmother Diana also appears to be parting ways with the Rising Volt Tacklers, but fans can expect more info surrounding that decision when Episode 34 airs on December 22, 2023.

The next entry in the Pokemon Horizons series has been named Respective Departures, likely alluding to Diana striking out on her own once more to investigate the mystery of Lucius, the Six Heroes, and the paradise of Rakua. But how can fans catch this new episode and figure out just what lies in store for them?

Where and how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 33

Diana and Liko enjoy time together in Pokemon Horizons Episode 34. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Pokemon Horizons' English dub has confirmed release dates on the BBC in December 2023 and on Netflix in February 2024, the two adaptations have some catching up to do. For the latest twists and turns in the story, fans will still need to rely on the Japanese broadcast, with Episode 34's airdate slated for December 22, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST.

Obviously, most watchers don't exactly have access to Japanese broadcast stations, but there are some alternatives at play if fans are willing to make some concessions. First off, they can utilize a VPN to set their device's region to Japan, then use an Amazon Prime account to watch the new episode on Prime Video, which will be uploaded at roughly the same time as the local airdate.

Hamber and his Dusknoir in Pokemon Horizons Episode 34. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

However, this version of Pokemon Horizons isn't subtitled for watchers outside of Japan, leaving a final option. If fans are willing to wait a few days (usually the following Sunday or Monday after the original airdate), fan translators will make Episode 34 available in various languages across a wide swath of anime streaming sites.

However, they will need to make sure that these third-party anime streaming websites don't contain malware or other problematic links. Some of the most well-known anime streaming sites are dependable and won't plague watchers' devices with unsavory malware.

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 34 preview

Diana packs her things to leave the Brave Olivine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 34. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following the action of Pokemon Horizons Episode 33, it appears that Episode 34 will be scaling down and saying farewell (for now) to Diana, Liko's grandmother and a staunch ally of the Rising Volt Tacklers. The latest episode preview confirms this, including the title of the episode itself.

The preview begins by showing Fuecoco running into Dot's room. Liko and Roy are shown with their partner Pokemon before a scene is displayed showing Hamber of the Explorers and his Dusknoir. Diana is shown packing her things but deciding to leave Lucius' diary behind. A party is then thrown by the Rising Volt Tacklers for Diana, including a tasty cake likely made by Murdock and Alcremie.

Amethio is then shown ordering his Ceruledge into battle against Hamber after telling him he wished to grow stronger in Episode 33. Liko and Diana are then shown enjoying tea alongside other members of the Rising Volt Tacklers before the preview credits roll.

Amethio sends out Ceruledge in battle against Hamber's Dusknoir. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Diana may take her own path, it appears that the Explorers aren't resting for a moment in Episode 34. After the fallout from the battle with the shiny Black Rayquaza, there's little doubt that the series' main villains still have their plans in place. Meanwhile, it appears as though the Rising Volt Tacklers are giving Diana a deserving sendoff after all her assistance.

Will Episode 34 be one focused on Falling Action? It certainly seems so, but the only way to know for sure if other secrets aren't lurking is to catch the airing on or after December 22, 2023.