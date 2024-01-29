Pokemon Horizons Episode 38: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

After some character building in Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 for Roy and Fuecoco, it appears that Liko and Mollie are slated to take the reins for Episode 38, "SOS from Tandemaus." The episode will air in Japan on February 2, 2024, but what about watchers from outside the series' native country? Will they be able to catch the episode as well?

In short, Pokemon Horizons fans can certainly watch Episode 38, though doing so might be a bit tricky. Since the series is still in its early goings as far as the English dub is concerned, fans may have to look elsewhere for the latest entries in the story. Fortunately, there are a few options for watchers who don't want to miss out.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 38?

Amazon Prime Video in Japan offers same-day uploads of Pokemon Horizons episodes (Image via Amazon)

Since the English dub of Pokemon Horizons is still catching up on the series' first arc, the only natural way to see the latest episodes is via uploads of the Japanese airing. Fortunately, there are two primary options watchers can look to depending on their available resources. One may be more accessible than the other.

If fans have a VPN and an Amazon Prime subscription, they can set their region to Japan and access new episodes via Amazon Prime Video in Japan. Episodes are uploaded almost in sync with their local TV airdates in Japan. Still, the downside is that these releases aren't intended for audiences outside of Japan and are, therefore, not subtitled in various languages.

If watchers don't mind waiting, the other alternative is to browse third-party anime sites. Fan translators tend to finish their subtitling work and offer the episodes up a few days after their initial airdate, but fans must be careful about which anime site they visit. Some sites are reliable, but others can be packed with malware, so watchers must tread carefully online to find Horizons episodes.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons' Episode 38 preview

Tandemaus may have lost its partner in Pokemon Horizons Episode 38 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 38 preview kicks off at the end of Episode 37 with scenes of Shuckle being nursed back to health by Mollie and Chansey on the Brave Olivine. Mollie is then shown picking up a Tandemaus that has been injured, and its partner appears to be missing, as Tandemaus' behavior insists that two individuals band together.

Later, Liko, Mollie, and Sprigatito follow Tandemaus as it calls out to something, likely its lost partner. Liko follows Tandemaus into a small cave where the creature seems to pass out from exhaustion. Hatenna is seen running about before a scene between it and Liko plays out in the Brave Olivine's infirmary.

Mollie, Liko, Sprigatito, and Chansey are shown one last time following Tandemaus to a small tunnel partially obscured by a large tree trunk. It seems this Tandemaus is trying to find its lost partner and become whole again, but can the Rising Volt Tacklers succeed in helping? The only way to know is to catch Episode 38 after it airs in Japan.

