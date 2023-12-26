5 reasons you should watch Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons was a risk when The Pokemon Company announced it, as it was the first ongoing anime series in the franchise's fictional universe without Ash Ketchum as the protagonist. However, the new series has proven quite popular among fans and has made its way to the BBC in English. It will do the same on Netflix in February 2024.

The Pokemon Horizons story follows Liko and Roy, two young trainers exploring the world alongside a group known as the Rising Volt Tacklers. The current arc sees the group attempting to find six fabled Pokemon who were once companions of the ancient adventurer Lucius. Our heroes hope to unlock the path to the paradise of Rakua, where they can bring their friend Terapagos.

If Pokemon fans are curious about this series, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some great reasons to check it out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Why fans should watch Pokemon Horizons: The Series

1) It bucks the previous formula

Pokemon Horizons makes narrative choices that weren't often seen during Ash's adventures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's no doubt that Ash Ketchum's story was an incredible one, but it got a bit formulaic, to say the least. Ash and Pikachu would enter a new region, make a few friends, help out some folks along the way, and eventually take on a region's Pokemon League challenge. While the formula certainly worked, Pokemon Horizons aims to do something a little different.

In a more conventional anime fashion, the series aims for a more plot-driven story. Liko and Roy certainly help plenty of people and do their share of exploring different regions, but they do so with the end goal in mind of tracking down Lucius' Six Heroes and bringing Terapagos to the paradise of Rakua. This allows them and the Rising Volt Tacklers more freedom of movement between locations.

To this point, Liko and Roy have yet to participate in a Pokemon League challenge and have only battled one gym leader in Galar. Instead of being the very best like Ash, the duo have different goals in mind. They will become better trainers along the way instead of moving through sequential regions and battling gym leaders or champions.

2) A new villain in the Explorers

The Explorers' administrators in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Team Rocket and several other villains appeared during Ash's adventures, Pokemon Horizons' Explorers are a different breed. Each administrator in the group is calculated, independent, and a very capable trainer. However, they also compete for the approval of their leader, Gibeon, sabotaging each other when it suits them.

This presents an interesting dynamic compared to the fumbling plans of Jesse, James, and Meowth. As the Explorers attempt to secure the path to Rakua on their own, they're not only plotting against the Rising Volt Tacklers but are also scheming against their own comrades in an attempt to be the administrator who brings Gibeon what he wants most in the world.

Put plainly, the Explorers in Pokemon Horizons are a much more looming threat, and their inter-group intrigue keeps things compelling. Watchers are left wondering which villain will go the distance at the cost of their counterparts to gain the ultimate prize.

3) New regions and Pokemon

Pokemon Horizons' time in Paldea has brought new Pocket Monsters to the animated lexicon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokemon Horizons released pretty closely to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the story naturally took our heroes to the Paldea region, where many Pocket Monsters that haven't been seen before in the franchise's anime projects could be found. Terapagos, the mascot for Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC, is a major focus of the series' second arc, but it's only the tip of the iceberg.

Moreover, the introduction of the Paldea region has brought familiar faces from the Scarlet and Violet games, including Nemona, Iono, and Brassius. The Terastallization phenomenon has also played a small part in Pokemon Horizons battles. The protagonists don't stick to Paldea either, returning to previous regions like Galar on occasion.

4) Pikachu hasn't gone anywhere

Captain Pikachu and Friede's Charizard in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If fans of Ash's story couldn't get enough of his beloved Pikachu, Pokemon Horizons offers something pretty close. While there's no replacing Ash's Pikachu, the Captain Pikachu character in Horizons is memorable in his own right, thanks to his stoic demeanor and incredible capabilities in battle. "Cap" is a Pokemon with plenty of firepower and style to go around.

Cap has been an incredibly helpful ally thus far in the series, helping Liko and Roy grow as trainers while also saving the Rising Volt Tacklers on many occasions. He even went toe-to-toe with the likes of a Galarian Moltres, bravely protecting his allies as best he could.

Ash's Pikachu might be legendary, but Cap is proving to be incredibly popular and is writing a memorable story of his own.

5) The supporting cast is appreciated

The Rising Volt Tacklers serve as an excellent supporting cast in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Any Pokemon anime fan knows that the characters supporting the protagonists have to be solid to ensure continued success, and the Rising Volt Tacklers certainly passed the test (so far) in Pokemon Horizons. Each member of the group has their own distinct personality and has something to offer Liko and Roy. While they might clash at times, they always unite to achieve their goals.

Aboard the Brave Olivine airship, fans can always expect the likes of Friede, Cap, Orla, Mollie, Murdock, Ludlow, and Dot to provide some interesting interactions with the series' protagonists. Not to be overlooked, the studio has gone to great lengths to ensure that each supporting member of the Rising Volt Tacklers has their time to shine with their expertise in character development episodes.

Overall, the personalities that support Liko and Roy on their adventures have become some of the favorites among Pokemon Horizons fans. Even if new watchers aren't sold on the series heroes, they may find something to appreciate when it comes to the support characters that help enrich the adventure, whether they're exploring a region or kicking back on the Brave Olivine.