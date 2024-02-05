Pokemon Horizons Episode 39: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' Sparkling of Terapagos arc continues with Episode 39, Tinkatink and Its Special Hammer, set to debut on Japanese TV on February 9, 2024. Dot and Quaxly seem to find a Tinkatink that's having trouble fitting in with people and Pokemon, but can they find a solution for the tiny Fairy/Steel-type creature?

The only way to find out is to catch the new Pokemon Horizons episode. But doing so might be a bit tricky, considering episodes are currently only airing in Japan. How can fans from outside of the show's home country enjoy new releases, too? This depends on what resources viewers have available to them. Read on to learn more.

How to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 39

A Tinkatink could use Dot and Quaxly's help in Episode 39 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Most Pokemon Horizons fans may not have access to Japanese broadcast stations and may need to look elsewhere when new episodes are released. That said, there are two main ways to watch the episode.

For the first method, players must have a VPN and an Amazon Prime subscription. By setting the viewer's region to Japan, they can gain access to the Japan-exclusive catalog of Prime Video, where new Pokemon Horizons episodes are uploaded almost immediately after they air. The problem, however, is they don't come with any subtitles.

Another alternative is to wait a few days after the initial airdate, where fan translators will then subtitle the episode, which will be made available across a vast array of community-owned anime streaming sites. Viewers must be careful of malware when visiting these sites, although there are many worth using.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 39's preview

Tinkatink is clearly not having a great time in Episode 39 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Horizons Episode 39 preview starts off disconnected from Episode 38, showing Dot and Quaxly investigating a large hole in the Brave Olivine. A Tinkatink then encounters the Alolan Muk aboard the airship, running away from it in tears. Liko, Roy, and Dot are then seen on a street shopping for electronics, with Liko seeing her reflection on a TV.

Liko and Roy are then shown following the Tinkatink down into one of the Brave Olivine's lower decks. Dot and Quaxly follow with a scene of them looking onward while Tinkatink is running to an undisclosed location, possibly into battle. The preview then cuts back to the Tinkatink on the Brave Olivine lower decks, clearly in distress as Roy holds out his arms and speaks to someone/something off-screen.

The Tinkatink is then shown crying as Dot and Quaxly approach it, as well as a man tossing aside the former. The Pokemon is then shown lifting its hammer for an attack as Dot shouts out to it. What appears to be wrong with this Tinkatink? Can Dot and Quaxly or the other Pokemon Horizons heroes help it? The only way to find out is to watch the episode yourself.