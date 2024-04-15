Pokemon Horizons Episode 47: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 47 is the second entry in the Terastal Debut arc and will air in Japan on April 19, 2024. Liko, Roy, and Dot have begun their circuit of taking on Paldea's gym leaders as the gang enters Cortondo so Liko can challenge the gym leader Katy. But how can fans catch the episode if they aren't able to watch the local Japanese broadcast?

A few options are on the table for viewers depending on what resources they have available to them, some more pricey than others. In addition to covering how fans can watch the upcoming entry in this animated Pokemon series, it's not a bad idea to break down the Pokemon Horizons Episode 47 preview as well.

Where and how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 47

New Pokemon Horizons episodes are rapidly available on Prime Video in Japan (Image via The Pokemon Company/Amazon)

Since plenty of Pokemon Horizons fans can't catch local broadcasts in Japan, and since the English dub won't catch up for a while, viewers have to look elsewhere to catch new episodes. The first prevalent alternative will require a VPN and an Amazon Prime subscription. By using a VPN to change their region to Japan, viewers can catch Episode 47 on Prime Video on the day it airs locally.

However, there are downsides to this method, as the episode won't have subtitles translated outside of the native language. That leaves viewers with another option if they're willing to wait a few days after the initial airdate. Roughly two to three days after the broadcast, fan translators will offer their translations to third-party anime streaming sites across the internet.

Since these sites are technically not sanctioned by The Pokemon Company to release episodes, it's best to use a VPN to watch episodes on these third-party sites, at least until current Japanese episodes are provided on official streaming services.

Breaking down the Pokemon Horizons Episode 47 preview

Liko uses her Tera Orb in Pokemon Horizons Episode 47's preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 47 preview opens with our heroes entering Cortondo. Its gym leader Katy is shown with a smiling face but in sinister lighting. Katy's Teddiursa is then shown striking Liko's Floragato in battle before the two charge at each other. Liko is then seen activating her Tera Orb to Terastallize Floragato to boost its power during the fight.

Floragato uses a Grass-type move to protect itself before the Episode 47 preview switches to Katy speaking to Coral, looming over her while looking sinister despite smiling and seeming cheery. Katy is then seen swooning as her Teddiursa stands in a battle stance, and the preview switches back to our heroes entering Cortondo.

Quaxly and Fuecoco are seen following a Nymble hopping along, and the Episode 47 preview ends showing Katy as her Teddiursa bears its claws and Liko Terastallizing Floragato. Will Liko win her first gym battle for Naranja Academy's Terastal course? Are Coral and the Explorers up to no good in Cortondo? The only way to know for sure is to check out Episode 47 after it airs on April 19, 2024.

