Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Katy (Cortondo Gym)

Defeating the Gym Leaders and collecting their badges is a bit different in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as players can choose which Gym they want to go to, rather than being a linear endeavor.

However, there is a recommended Gym progression route, and Katy in the Cortondo Gym is the one that players will want to head to first when following this route.

Katy, the Gym Leader, is a bug-type Pokemon trainer who seeks to introduce the player to how Gyms work in the 9th generation. Here is everything players need to know about defeating Katy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Heading to the Cortondo Gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

First, players must head to the Cortondo Gym, which can easily be accessed from the Naranja Academy. Open your map and look to the West of Naranja Academy, and you will see the Cortondo Gym. Head out from the Academy, and start walking West until you reach your destination.

Along the way, players may wish to pick up certain Pokemon to make the fight a bit easier, such as Flamigo and Bonsly. If the player chose Fuecoco as their starter, this is unnecessary, but those two Pokemon can make the fight a bit easier due to being strong against the Bug-type Pokemon Katy uses.

After arriving at the Cortondo Gym, check in with Nemona, and get ready to take the first part of the Gym's challenge, the test.

Completing the Cortondo Gym Test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once registered for the test, players will notice they must complete the strange objective of rolling a gigantic olive into a goal. While the controls during this segment are not the greatest, start pushing the Olive down the path.

The Olive may bounce around, but take your time, as there is no time limit, and eventually, the Olive Roll will be completed.

Once this task has been completed, it is time to start the main event: the match against Gym Leader Katy.

Defeating Katy at the Cortondo Gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the Gym Test out of the way, all that stands between you and a shiny new badge is a match against Katy. As Gym Leader, she will likely be tougher than any foe the player has faced up to this point, but not to worry, as she is the Bug type Gym Leader.

This means that her Pokemon are weak to Flying, Fire, and Rock type Pokemon. While she does have three Pokemon, having one of those types out is sure to make quick work of them.

The first Pokemon Katy will send out is Nymble, a level 14 Bug that should go down fairly quickly with a hit from a Fire type or Flying type move. With a Fire type move, it is entirely possible it will faint in one hit.

The same can be said for Katy's next Pokemon she will send out, a level 14 Tarountula. A quick hit with a Fire, Flying, or Rock type move should send it right back into the Pokeball.

Lastly, Katy will send out a level 15 Tera Teddiursa. At this part in the battle, players should Terastallize their Pokemon. Because of the transformation, Teddiursa counts as a Bug type Pokemon, so players should continue to hit it with Flying, Fire, and Rock type moves. With a few hits, Teddiursa should go down, and players will emerge victorious.

The rewards for beating Katy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Upon beating Katy, players will want to claim their prize. For their efforts, trainers will receive 2700 Pokedollars and the Cortondo Gym Badge. In addition, Katy will present the player with TM21 (Pounce), a Bug type move with 50 power and 100 accuracies.

With their new badge, trainers will be able to control Pokemon up to level 25 and make them easier to capture.

Once ready to move out, players can continue their journey to Victory Road by heading east to Artazon to take on the Grass type Gym Leader in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Brassius.

