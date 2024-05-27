Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 recap: Into the Wild

Pokemon Horizons' last few episodes have been filled with thrilling battles for Liko, Roy, and Dot as they completed their Terastal Training course battles. The only problem is the kids still have wild Pokemon reports to file. That's precisely where Episode 51 takes watchers as our heroes enter the wild to document their experiences with wild Pokemon for Naranja Academy.

In Pokemon Horizons Episode 51, our heroes brave the elements and learn the ways of wild Pokemon in a way they haven't done in some time since before they began their academic careers in Paldea. Plenty of wackiness ensues, and it doesn't hurt to break down the episode's events with an Episode 51 recap.

Recapping Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 "Thorny Floragato!? The Mysterious Flower Pillar"

The kids start their wild Pokemon reports in Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Dot's battle with Iono in Pokemon Horizons Episode 50, our heroes enter the wilds of Paldea to complete their wild Pokemon reports for Naranja Academy. The kids set up camp, and they head out into the wild to document the various Pocket Monsters they find. Floragato notices a Pineco in a nearby tree whose roots Roy subsequently trips over, leading the Pineco to fall off the tree and explode.

As the group washes their Pokemon by a river, Roy notices a group of Kilowattrel fly overhead and decides to document their behavior. Meanwhile, Dot heads back to camp and Liko remains by the river. Floragato gets a bit jealous watching Liko wash Hatenna and Terapagos, and it spikes up its fur and leaves as its trainer wonders why it is upset.

Dot shares the petal pillar phenomenon in our Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Back at camp, Dot examines a report on a pillar of petals before noticing Floragato walking by in a bad mood. Dot speaks with Liko and shares the information on the pillar in hopes that she can help her fellow Pokemon Horizons hero determine what to write her report about. The pillar is said to be created by flower petals sweeping into the air, bestowing happiness on the viewers.

Deciding that wild Pokemon may be behind the pillar of petals, Dot and Liko head out to investigate the phenomenon. Liko tries to reconcile when she informs it of the petal pillar, but notices that Terapagos is missing. Meanwhile, Floragato continues to ignore Liko. Terapagos is shown near a pond, examining the wild Magikarp swimming within it before being launched in the air by a wild Lechonk.

Liko falls into a viny ravine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko and Floragato reach the pond and Liko tasks Floragato with looking after Hatenna while she continues to search. This creates an awkward moment between Floragato and Hatenna before the two notice that their trainer is gone. Both of the Pokemon and their trainer hear an explosion and investigate, thinking it's another Pineco, but Liko falls into a vine-tangled ravine.

Liko's two Pokemon find Terapagos lying on its back and crying next to a Pineco, and after a little begging, Floragato agrees to flip Terapagos back over so it can stand. Terapagos follows a strong gust of wind, leading to even more potentially dangerous Pineco. Floragato picks up the Tera Pokemon and escapes the Pineco group alongside Hatenna.

Floragato saves Terapagos from the Pineco cluster in our Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meanwhile, Liko is stuck in the viny ravine, and our Pokemon Horizons hero is attempting to escape. However, a group of Toedscool arrive to attempt to cut down the vines, and as Liko scans them with her Pokedex, they notice her presence. The prickly Floragato arrives to protect her, but Liko points out that the Toedscool aren't dangerous and she hugs her partner Pokemon despite its spiny fur.

Floragato calms down and its fur returns to normal while Terapagos attempts to help the group of Toedscool remove the vines. The Toedscool create a ladder to help Liko and her Pokemon out of the ravine, and Floragato repays the kindness by cutting down the vines. The sun's heat and accompanying winds in the ravine create a small tornado, which excites the group of Toedscool.

Toedscool sheds its body flaps in the tornado in Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Toedscool join together and hop into the tornado, shedding their body flaps into the churning winds, and Liko realizes that she's witnessing the pillar of petals being made, thankful that she could view this moment alongside her beloved partner Pokemon. Liko and her Pokemon return to camp that night and share the story of what they saw with Dot and Roy.

The kids reconvene and Liko shares her story in Pokemon Horizons Episode 51 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Learning that the "petals" of the pillar were the shed body flaps of the Toedscool, our Pokemon Horizons heroes realize they finally have the wild phenomenon for their reports. Liko is embarrassed to point out she didn't take any pictures or videos of the "petal" pillar, but offers to illustrate images for the reports instead, smiling at Floragato and thankful the two could strengthen their bond.