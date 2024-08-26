Pokemon Horizons Episode 62 recap: Rematch with Ryme!

Pokemon Horizons Episode 62 debuted in Japan on August 23, 2024, concluding Roy and Fuecoco's Terastal battle against Ryme, the gym leader of Montenevera. While the duo fell short in Episode 61, some soul-searching and training in the Glaseado Mountains may be just what is needed to overcome their latest challenge, but only if the two can prove what they've learned together.

Ryme told Roy in Pokemon Horizons Episode 61 that he would have to learn to be a better partner to Fuecoco and cleanse his soul to be good enough to win in a Terastal battle against her. Was the time Roy and Fuecoco spent together enough? To find out, it doesn't hurt to reexamine Pokemon Horizons Episode 62's recap to break down the events as they occurred.

Recapping Pokemon Horizons Episode 62 "Me and Fuecoco's Song"

Our Pokemon Horizons heroes kick off some more training in Episode 62 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This episode begins immediately on the tails of Pokemon Horizons Episode 61, with Roy having lost to Ryme and questioning whether he's been a true partner to Fuecoco since he hasn't been able to draw out its potential to the fullest. However, Liko points out that the duo didn't come this far for nothing, and Roy and Fuecoco decide to take Nemona up on some "awesome" training.

Trending

The Pokemon Horizons heroes head into the Glaseado Mountains with Nemona, who suggests that Roy and Feucoco train with a race to increase their stamina for the moment. Nemona also insists that the other kids join in. Liko and Dot give up quickly while Roy and Fuecoco run ahead, noticing Nemona has lagged behind.

Our Pokemon Horizons heroes continue carrying out various tasks, from rolling up large snowballs to Quaxwell, Pawmot, and Floragato taking on Fuecoco 3-on-1. Despite Roy and Fuecoco's progress, Nemona believes they'll need to do more to beat Ryme, and she theorizes that the duo's willingness to sing before attacking makes them predictable. Hence, they should develop a new strategy.

Roy then tells the group that he sings so much because of his parents, who are sailors and who used to sing with Roy while taking him on overseas trips. However, Roy's parents left on a long voyage, and he continued singing to make friends with Pokemon. Roy discovers what his "clue" is to defeat Ryme, and Nemona offers to help him figure things out before his rematch.

Roy as his parents depart on their voyage in a Pokemon Horizons flashback (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko and Dot offer to head back to Montenevera and stall Ryme's upcoming concert so that Roy and Nemona can take care of what they need to. However, by the time the two young trainers reach the town, the concert has been going on for quite some time, and there's no sign of Roy or Fuecoco. Liko and Dot bicker about not wanting to perform with Ryme onstage to stall.

Suddenly, Quaxwell offers to go onstage, drawing both Pokemon Horizons heroes into a performance. Floragato is tasked with shooting the berries off of Liko and Dot's hands and heads before Quaxwell finishes its dance number, which it succeeds in doing. Just as the concert's second half is about to kick off, Roy arrives and challenges Ryme to another Terastal battle.

Ryme accepts the rematch from the young trainer and his Fire-type starter Pokemon, but states that Fuecoco will have to beat her Toxtricity in a one-on-one battle. Nemona arrives and Liko and Dot ask if Roy is prepared, but Nemona says she isn't sure because Roy and Fuecoco didn't train for battle. Nevertheless, the battle begins with Toxtricity using Overdrive just like in Episode 61.

Fuecoco's improved speed allows it to dodge and retaliate with Flamethrower, but to no avail. It follows up with Flame Charge and Disarming Voice, but Toxtricity's partial Poison-typing protects it from Disarming Voice as a Fairy-type move. However, Roy isn't deterred, and he has Fuecoco attack with Disarming Voice again and again, and it appears that the move begins to make some progress.

Roy and Fuecoco begin to turn the tide against Ryme in Pokemon Horizons Episode 62 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nemona notices that although Roy and Fuecoco are still singing, they're approaching the rhythm differently, and even the crowd is getting excited and singing along. A red aura surrounds Roy and Fuecoco as they keep up the pressure, mixing up Fuecoco's movements and keeping Toxtricity off-balance until Ryme decides to Terastallize her Electric/Poison-type Pokemon into a Ghost-type.

Our Pokemon Horizons hero responds by Terastallizing Fuecoco to boost its Fire-type powers. Fuecoco continues mixing up its movements and uses its speed to its advantage, landing a midair Flamethrower attack against Toxtricity and knocking it out. Dot asks Roy about his new song, to which the latter replies that he realized that singing isn't a tool for battling but for sharing feelings with Pokemon.

Realizing that singing brought him and Fuecoco together in Pokemon Horizons, Roy returned to using songs to bond during battle instead of trying to use the songs to directly influence the battle itself. Roy remarked that all of the onlookers singing alongside him and Fuecoco is what strengthened his partner Pokemon's heart enough to overcome Toxtricity during the fight.

Grusha departs, ready for Liko in the coming episodes of Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ryme agrees, calling singing the light of the soul. She says she sees great potential in Fuecoco and it's up to Roy to bring out its full potential. The Montenevera gym leader then bestows Roy his second stamp and announces that he's passed his second Terastal Training test. That leaves Liko's battle against Grusha, who was watching and departs to conclude Pokemon Horizons Episode 62.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨