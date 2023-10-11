5 Pokemon to look out for in Pokemon GO Harvest Festival

The spooky season is here, and Pokemon GO players will be able to take part in a brand-new event that will be centered around the theme of Halloween. The Harvest Festival is set to bring the spooks to Pokemon GO from Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 am local time through Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

The Halloween season is arguably the best in Pokemon GO. This time, it is going to feature a set of brand-new Pocket Monsters that everyone can catch. In this article, we will walk you through some of the most useful creatures that you should consider grabbing during the Harvest Festival in GO.

Five Pokemon you should catch in Pokemon GO Harvest Festival

1) Pumpkaboo

Pumpkaboo and its Shiny variant (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon was first introduced during the in-person 2023 Pokemon GO Fest held in New York City. It is one of the few creatures that made its debut in the game, along with its Shiny variant. Since it is going to be available globally during this event, you should definitely consider adding it to your collection.

If you want to increase your chances of getting a Shiny Pumpkaboo, make sure you use the Mossy Lure Modules. These modules will increase your chances of encountering a Pumpkaboo in the wild. The more the encounters, the higher your chances of getting a shiny variant of this creature.

2) Arboliva

Arboliva (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

Smoliv is going to make its debut in Pokemon GO during the Harvest Festival event. As the name suggests, Smoliv looks like an olive, and it also carries one on its head.

This is a dual Grass- and Normal-type Pokemon with two stages of evolution: Dolliv and Aboliva. Like Smoliv, Arboliva is going to be a brand new entry in the already massive pool of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO.

This creature is going to be a dual Grass- and Normal-type one. It will have a max Combat Power (CP) of 3,345. While this Pokemon will not swirl up a storm in the overall Grass-type metagame of Pokemon GO, it can prove to be an invaluable asset for your PvP roster.

This is mostly due to its dual Grass and Normal elemental typing. Normal-type Pocket Monsters do not suffer from a lot of weaknesses, and that is something you would want to have on a creature in your team.

3) Shiny Female Combee

Shiny Female Combee and Shiny Vespiqueen (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

We had to be specific about this creature because it is the one you want to get hold of. If you can get yourself a Shiny Female Combee with low Attack IV and high Defense and Stamina IVs, you will have an amazing Pocket Monster to flex in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

You can’t flex the Combee. You would have to evolve it into a Vespiqueen and then take that monster to the battlefield.

Furthermore, Shiny Female Combee is going to be the rarest creature that you can encounter during the Harvest Festival. Only one out of eight Combee can be female, and to get a Shiny variant would be insanely lucky.

4) Flabebe

Flabebe and Florges (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

This is going to be one of the best Pocket Monsters of this event. You should definitely keep an eye out for this one. Flabebe is a mono Fairy-type Pokemon, and it has five variants – Flabebe (Blue), Flabebe (Orange), Flabebe (White), Flabebe (Yellow), and Flabebe (Red).

While they do come in different colors, only the red, blue, and yellow variants will be available during the Harvest Festival.

Furthermore, these creatures will be region-locked, which means that you can only get a certain variant in a given location:

The red variant of Flabebe will be spawning in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The red variant of Flabebe will be spawning in the East-Pacific region of Asia.

The red variant of Flabebe will be spawning in the Americas.

This is a Pokemon you need to catch because its second-stage evolution, Florges, is one of the best Fairy-type attackers in the current meta of Pokemon GO Battle League.

5) Shiny Cottonee

Shiny Cottonee and Shiny Vespiqueen (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Cottonee is going to be one of the rarer encounters in this event. You should be on the watch for this one solely because it’s rare, and its evolution is pretty useful for PvP battles.

Whimsicott has a decent dual Grass and Fairy elemental typing. It has a reputable ranking on the GO Battle League leaderboard. So, it is definitely a Pokemon to add to your collection.