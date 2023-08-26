Pokemon Path to the Peak Episode 4: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Path to the Peak is the latest offering from The Pokemon Company to celebrate the Pokemon TCG at the World Championships 2023, held in Yokohama, Japan. It is a mini-series focusing on a young girl who moves to a new town where she joins her school's Pokemon Club and discovers her love and talent for the game.

The first episode of Pokemon Path to the Peak was released on August 11, 2023, along with Day 1 of the World Championships 2023. The second episode aired on August 16, and the third on August 23, 2023. With only one episode left in the four-part series, you might be wondering when the final episode will be out. This article has you covered on all the relevant details about the upcoming episode.

When and where to watch Pokemon Path to the Peak Episode 4

The fourth and final episode of the limited series will come out on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The episode will be available to stream from 8:00 am PT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST onwards.

You can watch the final episode of the animated show for free on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. The same will be available on the main Pokemon TCG website as well.

Being a free-to-watch show, Path to the Peak does not require any subscription. There has also not been any announcement about its availability being limited, so you can always catch the show later if you miss out on it when it premiers.

What to expect from Pokemon Path to the Peak Episode 4?

Episode 4 of the show is titled "Worlds". Therefore, viewers can expect Ava, her companions Celestine and Joshua, and her father to go to the site of the World Championships.

The show is about the rise of Ava from a newbie in the trading card game to the peak, so viewers can expect her to make it to the final stages of the tournament. However, whether she will win or not is still uncertain.

Most shows with linear storylines like Pokemon Path to the Peak end with the protagonist coming out on top after all adversities have passed. However, one can never be too certain.

Pokemon Path to the Peak Episode 3 recap

The third episode of Pokemon Path to the Peak focused on Ava's first International tournament. There, she encountered Team Falinks, who are a team of young people who diligently train to become the best in the world.

An interesting thing that happened in the episode was Ava's deck of cards was blown away by a breeze, which left her heartbroken and hopeless. Celestine and Joshua stepped in and decided to trade their cards with other players in the arena to get Ava her deck back.

Ava managed to defeat most members of Team Falinks to make it into the finals, where she would go up against the team's leader, Edgar Troy, who is the reigning world champion.

In the finals, Ava lost the best-of-three series 1-2, experiencing her first-ever loss in a Pokemon TCG match. The episode ended with her saying, "I'm sorry" to her friends and father for losing, with ominous music playing.

It will be interesting to see how she bounces back for the Worlds tournament and what the results are in Episode 4 of Pokemon Path to the Peak.