Pokemon Path to the Peak Episode 3: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Path to the Peak is a limited series based on the Pokemon TCG that the company came up with to celebrate the 2023 World Championships in Yokohama, Japan. The series centers around a young girl, Ava, and her partner, Oddish, as she discovers her talent and interest in competitive TCG. The four-episode animated series follows Ava's journey from discovering the hobby to going to the World's stage to compete.

The first episode of Pokemon Path to the Peak aired on August 11, 2023, to coincide with Day 1 of World Championships 2023. Since then, only one more episode has been released. As you wait in anticipation for Episode 3, here's everything you need to know about the series so far and additional details.

When and where to watch Pokemon Path to the Peak Episode 3

You can watch the latest episode of the mini-series on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The episode will be available for streaming starting from 8:00 am PT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST.

Interested readers can watch Episode 3 of the animated series on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. It will be available on the Pokemon TCG website as a YouTube embed as well.

The show is free-to-watch, so you will not require any kind of subscription. So far, there has not been any announcement regarding the limited availability of the show either, so you can expect the videos to stick around for the foreseeable future. This means even if you miss out on Episode 3 at the time of release, you can always watch it later.

What to expect from Pokemon Path to the Peak Episode 3?

Episode 3 of Pokemon Path to the Peak will see Ava take part in her first-ever International competition. This will surely add a new layer of nerves, and it will be interesting to see how she overcomes them.

One of the most interesting things about Ava's deck is that her ace Pocket Monster is an Oddish. Considering it is not the most powerful critter, it remains to be seen how well it performs against other top contenders on the international stage.

Episode 3 will also most likely explore the rivalry between Ava and Celestine further. The third episode in the four-part series may also treat viewers with a battle between Ava and Joshua.

All that considered, Ava's performance at the international stage will be of importance considering it will determine her potential journey to the World Championships, where the show is slated to head in its closing episode.

Pokemon Path to the Peak recap

Episode 1 - The Club

Episode 1 began with Ava and her family moving to a new town. At her new school, she discovered the Pokemon Club upon Joshua's invitation, where students engaged in Pokemon TCG battles.

Ava picked up her mother's old deck and began to play and soon discovered that she had a niche for the game. The episode ended with her meeting her to-be rival, Celestine.

Episode 2 - Regionals

Ava participated in her first-ever Regional tournament. After a long and grueling day of battling, she faced off against Celestine in the final match of the tournament.

Celestine overwhelmed her in the first game of the three-game series. However, Ava makes an excellent comeback to win back-to-back games and take home her first Pokemon TCG Regionals title.