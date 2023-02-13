Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 5 best Pokemon to use Grass Tera Type on

When it was discovered to be part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the game mechanic of Terastallization blew the doors open with regard to type matchups. In Scarlet and Violet, a Pocket Monster is capable of Terastallization, a process that completely changes its elemental type to whatever the Tera Type is currently set to.

The advent of this feature has switched up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's meta in significant ways, with many creatures benefitting from having specific Tera Types. Taking Grass-type as an example, there are plenty of species that become much more capable battlers after they've terastallized into a Grass-type.

Whether it's being used to empower their attacks or protect them from weaknesses, certain Pokemon benefit from a Grass Tera Type more than others. This article will take a closer look at five of the best Pocket Monsters who can use a Grass Tera Type more effectively.

Pokemon that excel with a Grass Tera Type in Scarlet and Violet

1) Meowscarada

Meowscarada's Grass Tera Typing makes it even better on offense (Image via Game Freak)

It's only natural for the Paldea region's Grass-type starter Pokemon to benefit from a Grass Tera Type. Meowscarada is already an incredibly capable fighter thanks to moves like Flower Trick, which always lands a critical hit. However, terastallizing into a Grass-type enhances the damage of Meowscarada's Grass-type moves even further. While it may not give this starter creature any new type weaknesses or resistances, it certainly makes moves like Flower Trick hit even harder, a benefit that's difficult to pass up.

2) Garganacl

Garganacl can protect itself better from Grass-type moves after terastallizing (Image via Game Freak)

Although Garganacl doesn't exactly benefit from a Grass-type moveset, it can still use a Grass Tera Type effectively. This is due to Garganacl's weakness to the likes of Water and Ground-type moves and opponents. If it terastallizes into a Grass-type, it can now actively resist both Water and Ground-type attacks. Garganacl may not get a move boost from terastallizing, but covering up this creature's weaknesses makes it even more of an imposing tank in battle.

3) Volcarona

Volcarona is a Pokemon that can protect itself and deal damage with a Grass Tera Type (Image via Game Freak)

Volcarona's status as a powerful special attacker has persisted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's meta. However, the Fire/Bug-type creature remains weak to Water and Rock-type moves. If trainers give Volcarona a Grass Tera Typing, they can convert Water-type moves into a resistance instead of a weakness, and Rock-type moves will now deal neutral damage. Players will still need to be wary of Flying-type foes, but nullifying two of Volcarona's weaknesses is definitely worth the trouble, and players can even use boosted moves like Giga Drain if desired.

4) Hippowdon

Hippowdon can remove most of its weaknesses with a Grass Tera Type (Image via Game Freak)

Hippowdon can play well as both a trap-setter and as a physical attack waller in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The only problem is that it's weak to Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves. However, by giving Hippowdon a Grass Tera Type, it can become resistant to both Grass and Water-type moves, making it far more difficult to counter. Trainers will still have to be wary of Ice-type opponents and moves, but it's certainly better to have one weakness instead of three.

5) Iron Bundle

Iron Bundle can remove all of its weaknesses at with a Grass Tera Type (Image via Game Freak)

Iron Bundle has been a surprise to many Pokemon trainers, as the futuristic Delibird has become a meta darling in PvP battles thanks to its stats, Water/Ice typing, and learnable moves. However, its standard typing makes it vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Electric, and Rock-type moves. If trainers give Iron Bundle the ability to terastallize into a Grass-type, it no longer has any elemental weaknesses, which is a fairly rare occurrence. It will only take neutral or resisted damage for the rest of the battle, which is certainly something to think about when preparing this Paradox species for battle.

