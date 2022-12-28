Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Flutter Mane Tera Raid build

One of the Paradox Pokemon seen in Scarlet and Violet, Flutter Mane is a bestial variant of Misdreavus from the past. Like many Paradox species, this creature is particularly powerful in comparison to its standard counterpart.

In battle, Flutter Mane is an effective fighter in many different arenas, ranging from Tera Raids to PvP. For Tera Raids in particular, especially for five-star raids and above, trainers in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet will want to set up Flutter Mane with specific builds to ensure that it performs as well as possible.

If not, this past version of Misdreavus may not be able to deal the damage that's required to beat the boss or it might take too much damage and faint repeatedly.

To avoid these issues, Pokemon trainers will want to find the right build for high-end Tera Raids.

Building Flutter Mane for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Flutter Mane's Pokedex art in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Since Flutter Mane is gifted with a high Special Attack stat, trainers who are gearing up this Pokemon for raids will want to focus on this stat while giving it more durability. This will ensure that Flutter Mane can deal heavy damage while preventing the Paradox Pokemon from taking too much damage and end up fainting. If Flutter Mane remains active in the raid for longer, it will be a healthy contributor alongside its fellow raid participants.

Flutter Mane Special Attack Build for Tera Raids

Nature - Modest

- Modest Tera Type - Fairy or Ghost

- Fairy or Ghost Ability - Protosynthesis

- Protosynthesis Held Item - Booster Energy

- Booster Energy EV Point Distribution - 252 Special Attack, 252 HP, 4 Defense

- 252 Special Attack, 252 HP, 4 Defense Moveset - Moonblast, Psyshock, Fake Tears, Wish

With this build in place, Flutter Mane will have a heavily boosted Special Attack stat that can deal huge damage with the many special attacks it has in its moveset. The Modest nature will boost its Special Attack stat by 10% and reduce its Attack stat by the same percentage, but Flutter Mane isn't really intended to use physical attacks.

Meanwhile, the Tera Type of Fairy will enhance damage from moves like Moonblast, while the Tera Type of Ghost can protect Flutter Mane from enemies that can deal super effective damage to it (Poison, Steel, etc.). With the Booster Energy held item, Flutter Mane won't require the weather to be changed to Harsh Sunlight for the Pokemon to activate its Protosynthesis ability.

The item will be used at the outset of the battle, immediately triggering Flutter Mane's ability and boosting its stats even further for the rest of the battle.

Moonblast will be Flutter Mane's primary damaging attack in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet's Tera Raids, but the rest of its moveset should be utilized as well when required.

Psyshock can be used against Poison and Fighting-type opponents or those with high Special Defense stats since it deals physical damage. Fake Tears can be used to lower an opponent's Special Defense by two stages to deal more damage with Moonblast, and Wish will restore 50% of Flutter Mane's total HP to keep it alive in the fight for longer.

This is a general-use Tera Raid build for Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, but trainers can always tweak it for their own requirements or for specific Raid Bosses as well.

