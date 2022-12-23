Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Presents from Delibird Tera Raid: Schedule, how to join, moves, and more

Marking the Christmas weekend, Delibird is all set to appear in Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet over the weekend to regale trainers worldwide. The Presents from Delibird promotion begins today and will continue until Christmas Day, awarding players plenty of item drops depending on the difficulty of the Tera Raid.

Tera Raid Battles offer players a great opportunity to band together and test their mettle against a powerful foe featuring a certain Tera Type. The system is built around the newly-introduced mechanics of Terastalization, which is the battle gimmick for Generation IX.

This article jots down all the details for the Presents from Delibird Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players can engage in over the weekend.

Exploring Tera Raid Battle event Presents from Delibird in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Presents from Delibird Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has begun on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 00:00 UTC and will run until Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 23:59 UTC.

The Generation II Delibird, also known as the Delivery Pokemon, will be appearing more frequently across Tera Raid Battles.

Delibird will feature as the Tera Raid Boss across One-Star to Five-Star Tera Raids sporting random Tera Types that players will have to contend with. They can engage in these fights by interacting with unique crystal structures that are enveloped by an aura and found strewn across the Paldea overworld.

This Tera Raid Battle event is different from the upcoming Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event or the one that featured Charizard earlier. The latter two contained a Seven-Star Tera Raid with the pocket monsters bearing the Mighties Mark. Delibird will have no such added bonus.

The moves and levels of the Pokemon for this event across the various tiers are as stated below:

One-Star Tera Raid (Random Tera Type) - Level 12

Present

Ice Punch

Swift

Quick Attack

Two-Star Tera Raid (Random Tera Type) - Level 20

Present

Ice Punch

Swift

Quick Attack

Three-Star Tera Raid (Random Tera Type) - Level 35

Present

Ice Punch

Swift

Drill Peck

Four-Star Tera Raid (Random Tera Type) - Level 45

Present

Ice Punch

Swift

Icy Wind

Five-Star Tera Raid (Random Tera Type) - Level 75

Present

Blizzard

Swift

Air Slash

Icy Wind (Additional move)

Upon defeating the Tera Raid Boss at this event, players have a chance to get a plethora of in-game items, including Tera Shards. Interested readers can find out more about all the item drops for the Presents from Delibird Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in this article.

As always in the case of these events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in their games. While the download should happen automatically, in case it doesn't, they will have to do so manually by going to the Mystery Gift option in the in-game menu and then clicking on "Chech Poke Portal News."

Trainers should also keep in mind that to participate in the event with other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players online, they will have to have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership activated. Readers who wish to know about how they can unlock Five-Star Tera Raids in-game can check out this article.

