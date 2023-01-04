Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Iron Valiant Tera Raid build

Iron Valiant might not be the first Paradox form one might think of for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but you can still build it to be excellent there. Essentially, one has to take advantage of its solid movepool and Drain Punch to help heal itself since healing is scarce in Tera Raids.

Note: This Pokemon is exclusive to Violet. However, you can still get it via trade in Scarlet. This guide should otherwise work regardless of the game you got, so long as you actually have Iron Valiant.

How to build Iron Valiant for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is its official Pokedex photo (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a build for Iron Valiant:

Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Drain Punch + Swords Dance + Spirit Break + Liquidation or Leaf Blade or Night Slash or Misty Terrain

Drain Punch + Swords Dance + Spirit Break + Liquidation or Leaf Blade or Night Slash or Misty Terrain Tera-Type: Fighting

Fighting Item: Booster Energy or Leftovers or Lum Berry

Longevity is an important aspect of Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Speed isn't much of an issue in these battles, which is why it's essential to maximize an attacking stat and HP instead. The remaining four EVs can go to Defense or Sp. Defense, and it won't be too important which one you pick since it's just a single stat point.

Tera-Fighting helps make Drain Punch much stronger, which is the main move you might use in some Tera Raids. Its Base Power is mediocre, but its ability to heal up is excellent. On a related note, Swords Dance gives Iron Valiant +2 Attack, which boosts all of its Physical attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It is worth noting that Iron Valiant has a good Sp. Atk stat and moves, but nothing too useful that others can't do in Tera Raids (Image via Game Freak)

Using Swords Dance and then Drain Punch helps give some much-needed power while also boosting the amount of HP you get in return. Remember, Drain Punch scales off the damage you do to the enemy. Spirit Break is primarily a good Fairy STAB that also lowers the target's Sp. Attack by one stage.

Liquidation, Leaf Blade, and Night Slash are all just coverage moves in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet build. Pick whatever you need against certain type-matchups.

Alternatively, Misty Terrain helps prevent you and your allies from being affected by status ailments, including Burn. The Burn status ailment cuts into the afflicted's Attack, something undesirable for most Physical attackers.

Here is a support build if you want something different out of Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Drain Punch + Swords Dance + Reflect or Light Screen + Misty Terrain

Drain Punch + Swords Dance + Reflect or Light Screen + Misty Terrain Tera-Type: Fighting

Fighting Item: Light Clay Booster Energy or Leftovers or Lum Berry

It's largely the same set as before, except you can set up screens to protect your allies. Use Reflect if you plan to fight Physical Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Otherwise, Light Screen is good against Special foes. Some Trainers might even replace Misty Terrain with either Reflect or Light Screen to get both screens up.

That's the end of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet build guide. Hopefully, you have an idea of how to set up Iron Valiant to help you on your Tera Raids.

