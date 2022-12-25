Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Mabosstiff PvP build

Evolved from the Pokemon Maschiff at level 30, Mabosstiff is a mono Dark-type Pocket Monster found in the Paldea region. While it may not be as dominant as some creatures in competitive PvP, it can still hold its own.

In some ways, Mabosstiff could be considered a budget alternative to Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP. Its highest base stat is its attack stat, so Mabosstiff can perform well on the offense.

Furthermore, it can utilize Intimidate, which reduces an opponent's attack stat. In some ways, Mabosstiff's stats and Dark typing make it somewhat comparable to Mightyena from previous Pokemon generations.

Regarding PvP in Scarlet and Violet, trainers will want to optimize Mabosstiff for damage and speed.

Building Mabosstiff in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Mabosstiff as it appears in its summary page in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

To ensure Mabosstiff's peak performance in Scarlet and Violet PVP, trainers will want to build it somewhat similar to Arcanine, focusing on its attack stats and speed.

Meanwhile, players will want to use a Tera Type that augments its Dark-type attack or protects it from enemies like Fighting-type opponents. They will also want to take this Pokemon's ability, nature, moveset, and held item into account to ensure it can move first and hit opponents quickly.

Mabosstiff's PvP build for Scarlet and Violet

Nature - Jolly

- Jolly Ability - Intimidate

- Intimidate Tera Type - Dark or Fairy

- Dark or Fairy EV Point Distribution - 52 HP, 252 Attack, 4 Defense, 4 Special Defense, 196 Speed

- 52 HP, 252 Attack, 4 Defense, 4 Special Defense, 196 Speed Held Item - Assault Vest

- Assault Vest Moveset - Crunch, Snarl, Play Rough, Ice Fang

With this particular build, Mabosstiff will heavily lean into physical attacks like Crunch to deal extra damage, thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that activates when a Pokemon uses a move matching its type.

Snarl, while not a physical attack like Crunch, doesn't make contact with the opponent, which can keep Mabosstiff from activating certain abilities, such as Glimmora's Toxic Debris. Meanwhile, Ice Fang and Play Rough figure into the moveset to improve type coverage against different enemy types.

After EV training Mabosstiff with this build, trainers should see it deal improved physical damage and move first before different opponents, thanks to the increased speed stat.

A few points placed into HP, defense, and special defense will also ensure that Mabosstiff has enough durability to stay in the fight. The Jolly nature will also boost Mabosstiff's speed but lose 10% of its special attack stat, which won't figure too heavily into its battle plan anyway.

To enhance Mabosstiff's durability even higher, players can use the Assault Vest. The equipment will boost its special defense by 50%, but only as long as it uses offensive attacks. However, this won't be an issue with this particular build since each move deals damage.

Meanwhile, the ability Intimidate will diminish their opponents' offense by reducing their attack stats. This way, Mabosstiff can lay down the damage and Terastallize if needed without incurring too much damage.

