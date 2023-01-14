Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Tyranitar PvP build

Tyranitar is a solid Pocket Monster with a ton of competitive success before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Naturally, it still has a solid niche in the current metagame for both single and double battles. This Rock/Dark-type creature has an incredible 600 base stat total, a solid movepool, and a wonderful Ability in Sand Stream.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide includes information related to Tyranitar's competitive viability up to Patch 1.1.0. The content found in future DLC updates won't be reflected here. However, the information below should still be somewhat relevant.

Note: This guide isn't about Iron Thorns, which is the Paradox form of Tyranitar. This build is also subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

How to build Tyranitar for both single and double PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers should respect it if they see it on the field (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a good set for Tyranitar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's single battles:

Ability: Sand Stream

Nature: Adamant or Jolly

EVs: 252 Attack / 4 Defense / 252 Speed

IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

Moves: Stone Edge + Tera Blast + Crunch + Earthquake

Tera-Type: Fire

Item: Choice Band

If you don't plan on Terastallizing, Fire Punch is a decent alternative to Tera Blast. Otherwise, the other moves should be pretty obvious choices. Stone Edge and Crunch are the best STAB options, while Earthquake is a solid Ground coverage.

Sand Stream is one of Tyranitar's most useful attributes, so it's never advised to replace it with Unnerve, which is too niche of an Ability. Other moves to consider include:

Rock Blast: To deal with Shed Tails, Substitutes, and Focus Sashes.

To deal with Shed Tails, Substitutes, and Focus Sashes. Ice Punch: Good Ice coverage

Choice Scarf was an item that has had some success on Tyranitar in past metagames. However, its use in single battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet isn't as valuable with as much speed powercreep as there is right now.

Its unique set of traits is hard to overlook (Image via Game Freak)

Some players may prefer to do double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In that case, here is a Tyranitar set that may interest them:

Ability: Sand Stream

Nature: Adamant or Jolly

EVs: 252 Attack / 4 Defense / 252 Speed or 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Defense

IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

Moves: Rock Slide + Assurance + Ice Punch + Low Kick

Tera-Type: Rock

Item: Assault Vest or Weakness Policy or Choice Scarf or Life Orb or Lum Berry or Sitrus Berry

The first EV set here is for those who want a fast Rock Slide (especially with Choice Scarf), whereas the second one is for trainers who value bulk.

The moves are all ideal for double battles due to the following reasons:

Rock Slide: STAB that hits both foes and may make them flinch

Assurance: Strong STAB whose effect is easily activated thanks to its partner being able to damage the foe

Ice Punch: Good Ice coverage

Low Kick: Good Fighting coverage

Some players may wish to replace one of the coverage moves with Protect. If you do, just make sure not to use Choice Scarf or Assault Vest due to anti-synergy.

The items are essential for the following reasons:

Assault Vest: +50% Sp. Def is nice since Sandstorm already boosts your Sp. Def, and you don't need to use non-attacking moves

+50% Sp. Def is nice since Sandstorm already boosts your Sp. Def, and you don't need to use non-attacking moves Weakness Policy: Ideal for Pocket Monsters with many weaknesses

Ideal for Pocket Monsters with many weaknesses Choice Scarf: +50% Speed in exchange for locking you into just one move

+50% Speed in exchange for locking you into just one move Life Orb: Gives extra damage that allows you to swap moves

Gives extra damage that allows you to swap moves Lum Berry: Removing any Status Ailment can be helpful in some matchups

Removing any Status Ailment can be helpful in some matchups Sitrus Berry: Restoring 25% of the user's HP is pretty helpful

That's everything that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to know about Tyranitar's PvP builds.

