Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raids are set to begin on March 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm PDT until March 17, 2024, at 4:59 pm PDT to close out the games' Pokemon Day 2024 raiding event. This presents an excellent opportunity to catch the powerful starter creature, but only if it can be beaten first, requiring well-trained and well-planned counter-picks.

With counters with the right EV training, held items, movesets, natures, and abilities, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans should be able to raid Dragon Charizard's 7-star Tera Raids and defeat this fearsome boss. By navigating its Solar Power ability, resisting its attacks, and dealing super effective damage to it, even this Mighty Charizard will give up its rewards.

Dragon Charizard's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Type: Dragon

Dragon Ability: Solar Power

Solar Power IVs: 31 IVs in every stat

31 IVs in every stat Usable Moves: Dragon Pulse, Fire Blast, Hurricane, Focus Blast, Overheat, Tera Blast, Sunny Day, Inferno

Charizard may ordinarily be a Fire/Flying-type species in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but this raid uses Terastallization to transition it into a Dragon-type. Due to this change, it will be weak to the following attack types:

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

Meanwhile, as a Dragon-type Pokemon, this Charizard 7-star raid boss will resist damage from these attack elements:

Electric

Fire

Grass

Water

Best counters to Dragon Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Azumarill is one excellent counter to Dragon Charizard raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best counters for Dragon Charizard's 7-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be those that deal super effective damage to it while resisting its assorted attack damage while ignoring or negating its Solar Power ability.

Fortunately, several Pokemon meet this criteria, and if friends in the multiplayer raid use similar builds, there shouldn't be much trouble.

Trainers can give the following counter builds a try to help them defeat Dragon Charizard's raids:

Pokemon Ability Tera Type Nature Moveset Held Item EV Points Azumarill Huge Power Fairy Adamant Belly Drum, Liquidation, Play Rough, Misty Terrain Shell Bell 252 HP, 252 Atk, 4 Def Sylveon Pixilate Fairy Modest Calm Mind, Fake Tears, Draining Kiss, Hyper Beam Shell Bell 252 Sp. Atk, 252 Sp. Def, 4 HP Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Fairy Modest Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Mystical Fire, Fake Tears Booster Energy 252 HP, 252 Atk, 4 Sp. Def

How to defeat Dragon Charizard's 7-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sylveon is a fantastic offensive counter to Dragon Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All the builds outlined above can serve well in a multiplayer raid thanks to their self-sufficiency, high damage output, and the ability to resist or nullify Charizard's attacks. The Sylveon build, in particular, can tackle this 7-star Charizard raid solo if trainers are willing to try it out.

Below, trainers can find the victory strategy for each of the presented builds:

Sylveon - A high-octane offensive pick with immunity to Dragon-type moves and a high Sp. Def stat. Start on the first turn with Fake Tears to drop the boss' Sp. Def, then use Calm Mind to enhance your Sp. Atk. Draining Kiss will be your healing move to pair with Shell Bell. After Terastallizing, use Hyper Beam to nuke Dragon Charizard, as the Pixilate ability enhances Normal-type move damage by 20% and turns them into Fairy-type attacks.

- A high-octane offensive pick with immunity to Dragon-type moves and a high Sp. Def stat. Start on the first turn with Fake Tears to drop the boss' Sp. Def, then use Calm Mind to enhance your Sp. Atk. Draining Kiss will be your healing move to pair with Shell Bell. After Terastallizing, use Hyper Beam to nuke Dragon Charizard, as the Pixilate ability enhances Normal-type move damage by 20% and turns them into Fairy-type attacks. Azumarill - A bulky offensive option similar to the well-known Iron Hands build. Huge Power doubles Azumarill's Attack stat, and Belly Drum can be used to increase it even further. Begin with Belly Drum on Turn 1 before following with Misty Terrain to power up Play Rough and remove the chance that Charizard can inflict status effects. When Terastallization is ready, activate it and attack with Play Rough for massive damage totals. Belly Drum and Misty Terrain can be used again as needed, and Shell Bell will provide self-healing.

- A bulky offensive option similar to the well-known Iron Hands build. Huge Power doubles Azumarill's Attack stat, and Belly Drum can be used to increase it even further. Begin with Belly Drum on Turn 1 before following with Misty Terrain to power up Play Rough and remove the chance that Charizard can inflict status effects. When Terastallization is ready, activate it and attack with Play Rough for massive damage totals. Belly Drum and Misty Terrain can be used again as needed, and Shell Bell will provide self-healing. Flutter Mane - Works similarly to Sylveon, but wields improved stats from the Protosynthesis ability. Fake Tears is used in the first two turns to drop Charizard's Sp. Def before being followed with Calm Mind to enhance Flutter Mane's Sp. Atk. Draining Kiss will heal and build Tera Orb charge, and after Terastallizing, use Moonblast to nuke Charizard with immense damage.

With these counters, a single well-placed Hyper Beam, Moonblast, or Play Rough should reduce Charizard's HP by a massive amount. From there, the attack patterns can be repeated, or you can allow fellow trainers in the raid to finish Charizard.

Poll : Have you beaten Dragon Charizard's 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion