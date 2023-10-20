Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Free Herba Mystica guide

It is possible (and highly recommended) to get some free Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as of The Teal Mask DLC. Trainers would normally have to farm 5-star Tera Raids or higher to get these precious items. However, the alternatives are much more beginner-friendly. This guide will focus on two methods, one of which requires The Teal Mask DLC.

The free Herba Mysticas you can receive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet outside Tera Raids are a one-time deal. Nonetheless, a player can easily make a sandwich for Shiny Hunting later with these materials.

Note: This guide assumes you have access to The Teal Mask DLC. If you don't, you can only do the Mystery Gift code option.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get 10 free Herba Mystica from The Teal Mask DLC

This is where you can go if you have The Teal Mask DLC (Image via Game Freak)

Let's cover the chair maker NPC method first since that one is permanent and can give you ten Herba Mystica (two of each type). Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find him south of Kitakami Hall. If you have The Teal Mask DLC installed, then you shouldn't have much difficulty finding him since the main storyline of that update takes place near here.

Those who advanced through that plot can easily fly to Kitakami Hall and run a bit south to see this NPC.

This is the guy you must talk to (Image via Game Freak)

You need to give this gentleman 19 tablecloths in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to get your free 10 Herba Mystica, which include:

Academy Tablecloth: This is available by default by doing a picnic, although the color varies based on your game. B&W Grass Tablecloth: Beat the Olive Roll minigame in less time than 2:30. Battle Tablecloth: Pay ₽4,000 at Cascarrafa's Picnic Knacks. Blue Tablecloth: Pay ₽5,000 at Levincia's Picnic Knacks. Diamond Tablecloth: Pay ₽1,500 at Levincia's Picnic Knacks. Leafy Tablecloth: Pay ₽2,000 at Mesagoza's Picnic Knacks. Lilac Tablecloth: Pay ₽1,000 at Mesagoza's Picnic Knacks. Mint Tablecloth: Pay ₽1,000 at Mesagoza's Picnic Knacks. Monstrous Tablecloth: Pay ₽2,000 at Mesagoza's Picnic Knacks. Peach Tablecloth: Pay ₽1,000 at Mesagoza's Picnic Knacks. Pink Tablecloth: Pay ₽5,000 at Levincia's Picnic Knacks. Plaid Tablecloth (B): Pay ₽3,000 at Cascarrafa's Picnic Knacks. Plaid Tablecloth (R): Pay ₽3,000 at Cascarrafa's Picnic Knacks. Plaid Tablecloth (Y): Pay ₽3,000 at Cascarrafa's Picnic Knacks. Polka-Dot Tablecloth: Pay ₽1,500 at Cascarrafa's Picnic Knacks. Spooky Tablecloth: Pay ₽4,000 at Levincia's Picnic Knacks. Striped Tablecloth: Pay ₽1,500 at Mesagoza's Picnic Knacks. Whimsical Tablecloth: Pay ₽2,000 at Mesagoza's Picnic Knacks. Yellow Tablecloth: Pay ₽5,000 at Levincia's Picnic Knacks.

It's that simple.

Mystery Gift Code option

You can also enter a Mystery Gift Code to get this item (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can also opt to enter SWEET0RSP1CY as a Mystery Gift Code to either get a Sweet Herba Mystica or a Spicy Herba Mystica. It's not as generous as the previous option, yet the requirement is far more lenient.

You have until September 30, 2024, to enter this Mystery Gift Code. New codes could always be added, so keep an eye out for that.

