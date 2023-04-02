Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch Oshawott, Dewott and Samurott

The first phase of the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event is live on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and players can encounter the Formidable Pokemon in Paldea for the first time. The latest Gen IX titles debuted with 400 pocket monsters, with several popular ones from previous generations missing. The developers at Game Freak have been introducing the same with Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle events over the past few months since launch.

Apart from Samurott, these unique events have already seen the arrival of Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, and Decidueye. With the debut of these formidable beasts, trainers were also able to get their hands on their evolution family.

Trainers will similarly be able to add Oshawott and Dewott to their battle party with the introduction of the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How can players get Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

In the ongoing Black Crystal Tera Raid Battle event, Samurott sports the Bug Tera Type and has the Mighies Mark, indicating a pocket monster that was caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle. Once players are able to take down the powerful beast and have caught the Pokemon, they can then choose to breed the same with a Ditto.

The iconic pink blob Transformation Pokemon has the unique ability to breed with any other pocket monster, barring a few caveats. This allows trainers to breed Samurott with a Ditto to get their hands on Oshawott, one of three Starter Pokemon from Unova. You can find out more by reading this breeding and egg hatch guide for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Trainers will be able to evolve Oshawott into Dewott by leveling the former to level 17 through the means of Rare Candy, EXP. Candy or battling. They can use the same methods to level Dewott to level 36 and evolve it into Samurott.

Players need to keep in mind that Oshawott obtained using this method will neither feature the Bug Tera Type nor the Mightiest Mark.

The first phase of the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event began in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Thursday, March 31, 2023, at 12 am UTC and is scheduled to come to an end on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The event will return for the final time on Thursday, April 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Given that Samurott is not available in the wild in Paldea, trainers will ideally not want to miss out on both phases of the event if they wish to catch the Formidable Pokemon. The best Tera Raid counters for this battle are Annihilape (Rage Fist, Drain Punch, Bulk Up, Screech), Paldean Tauros [Fighting/Fire Form] (Tail Whip, Raging Bull, Sunny Day, Will-O-Wisp), and Koraidon (Swords Dance, Screech, Flare Blitz, Sunny Day).

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have to ensure that they have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices to participate in the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to square up against the Tera Raid Boss while banding up together with other trainers over the internet.

