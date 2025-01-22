Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to find and beat all Treasures of Ruin

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature a set of hidden Legendaries, fitting for the first truly open-world game in the franchise. To embrace the titles' new emphasis on exploration, these four Legendary Pokemon can only be encountered once players pull all the hidden stakes from the four main districts on the map.

Each of these Legendaries has seen some level of competitive play and features great abilities that passively weaken all creatures on the field. Here is everything players should know about these Legendaries, with some good strategies for beating them.

Everything to know about Wo-Chien in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Wo-Chein is typically the first of the quartet players can find (Image via Game Freak)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Wo-Chien is likely the first of the four players to be encountered in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet because it is located in the South Province, where all players start their playthrough. Its shrine can be found near the abandoned ruins in Area One. Players must find each of its stakes in the South Province and pull them to challenge it. One of these stakes can be found in Area One of the East Province.

Trending

Wo-Chien is sadly the worst of the four, having Grass and Dark typing, known for weaknesses. Most notably, it is weak to common attacking types like Fairy, Fire, and Ice. Even though it can weaken the attack stat of all creatures on the field, it does not synergize well with most of the common picks in Pokemon VGC.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Wo-Chien and all purple stake locations

Everything to know about Ting-Lu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ting-Lu is one of the more popular Treasures of Ruin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Ting-Lu is one of the more popular choices for VGC players wanting to use a Treasure of Ruin in their competitive teams. It can be found in the North Province on Socarrat Trail after pulling all of the green stakes, which can be found around Casseroya Lake and the West Province.

Ting-Lu owes its popularity to its high bulk and ability to cover its own weak special defense stat with its Vessel of Ruin passive, which lowers the special attack stat of all monsters on the field. To beat it, players should use creatures with gimmicks to max out their stats or lower Ting-Lu's. The next entry on this list makes the perfect counter to this creature for this very reason.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Ting-Lu and all green stake locations

Everything to know about Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Chien-Pao is arguably the best Treasure of Ruin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene (Image via Game Freak)

Chien-Pao can be found in the West Province after players pull each of the yellow stakes hidden in the West and South Provinces. One of these stakes can also be found in Cascarrafa, the town housing the Water-type gym. The Icerend Shrine where Chien-Pao appears is located in Area One of the West Province.

Chien-Pao is incredibly dangerous, having a greatly offensive Dark and Ice typing. It also has the Sword of Ruin ability, which lowers the defense of all monsters on the field. Being typically built to maximize its speed, it can suffer in Trick Room. It is also incredibly vulnerable against Fighting-type attacks, so picks like Zamazenta and Urshifu can be very effective against it.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Chien-Pao and all yellow stake locations

Everything to know about Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Chi-Yu is one of the most effective burst damage dealers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The final Treasure of Ruin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Chi-Yu. This creature is a Dark and Fire-type goldfish that can be encountered after pulling all of the blue stakes, which are located in the North Province except the one to be found in the East Province. Afterwards, it can be found in the Firescourge Shrine located in the North Province.

As a glass canon, Chi-Yu is similar to Chien-Pao, except it focuses on the special side of the attacking spectrum compared to Chien-Pao's physical specialization. Chi-Yu is weak physically, and is vulnerable to common spread moves like Earthquake and Rock Slide, so it has fallen out of favor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's VGC.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Chi-Yu and all blue stake locations

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨