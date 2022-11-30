Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Snover and Abomasnow

Snover and Abomasnow are primarily available near the northern side of Glaseado Mountain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. No other Pokemon with Snow Warning is currently obtainable in these two games. Ergo, these two are the only options that you have for an automatic Snowstorm setter in these two games.

Any team that wants such a useful ability will need to know where they can get Snover and its evolution, Abomasnow. It is vital to mention that their levels are around the mid-30s and higher, so keep that in mind if you want these two Pokemon and only have low-leveled party members at the moment.

How to get Snover in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is where you will find Snover (Image via Game Freak)

Snover has more availability than Abomasnow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is worth mentioning that neither of them is a version exclusive to either game. Thus, the above map is relevant to both titles.

Snover is a Grass/Ice-type with the following base stats:

HP: 60

60 Attack: 62

62 Defense: 50

50 Sp. Atk: 62

62 Sp. Def: 60

60 Speed: 40

Its Pokedex entry (Image via Game Freak)

This Grass/Ice-type has two abilities. Its default one is Snow Warning, and its Hidden Ability is Soundproof. Since Snow Warning is the main unique aspect it brings over other Pokemon, it's worth keeping it over Soundproof.

The only other important detail worth noting here is that Snowstorm buffs the Defense of all Ice-types by 50%. Thus, your physical attacks will be weaker here. Hail does not exist in either game, so you don't have to worry about passive damage.

Alternatively, you can obtain more copies of Snover via breeding or trading.

How to get Abomasnow in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This is where you will find Abomasnow (Image via Game Freak)

This Pokemon does spawn in the wild, with its range visible on the above map for the reader's convenience. Compared to Snover, Abomasnow has fewer locations in the center part of Glaseado Mountain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's also a rarer spawn than its pre-evolution.

Alternatively, you can obtain this Pokemon by evolving Snover at Level 40. Abomasnow's base stats are:

HP: 90

90 Attack: 92

92 Defense: 75

75 Sp. Atk: 92

92 Sp. Def: 85

85 Speed: 60

Its Pokedex entry (Image via Game Freak)

This Pokemon is, by default, the best Snow Warning user since the only other user of this ability is its pre-evolution. It will inevitably lose that niche if other options like Vanilluxe and Alolan Ninetales get released since they have been historically better options, competitively speaking.

There are no Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, meaning that you don't currently have access to Mega Abomasnow in any way.

Tips for catching them

Catching stuff is pretty easy in this game if you know what you're doing (Image via Game Freak)

Here are some general tips to keep in mind if you wish to catch either of these two Grass/Ice-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Moves like Super Fang and False Swipe are amazing since their damage is predictable, and they cannot crit

Use Paralysis or Sleep over Poison and Burn since the first two status ailments can't possibly make something faint

Grass-types are immune to powder moves and Effect Spore, so don't rely on that to spread status ailments on these two Grass/Ice-types

Use good balls at your disposal (Ultra for general stuff, Quick Ball for the first few turns, etc.)

Hopefully, you can catch these two quite easily.

