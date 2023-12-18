Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hydrapple: Exploring Indigo Disk origin and more

The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has introduced a trove of imaginative creatures. Among these, the advent of Hydrapple has sparked unparalleled interest and anticipation among trainers worldwide. This Grass/Dragon-type is the final evolutionary form within one of Applin's three evolutionary pathways. What's truly captivating is that this evolution, unlike the other two, occurs not once but twice.

The enigmatic introduction of Hydrapple beckons a deeper exploration into its origins and the profound symbolism it carries within the expansive Pokemon universe.

Hydrapple's origin in the Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hydrapple in the wild (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The evolution of Hydrapple in the Indigo Disk shifts inspiration from a Wyrm to a Hydra, adding intricate layers to its design and lore. Previously inspired by the concept of a worm in an apple, the Applin line cleverly transforms into a Wyrm, a serpent-like dragon that beautifully complements its British origins.

However, the introduction of the Hydrapple and its representation of multiple heads symbolizes resilience and regeneration—a defining trait of this mythical creature.

Earliest Depiction of Lernaean Hydra (Image via Wikipedia)

Going way back to ancient Greece, around 700 BC, the first drawings of the Hydra, especially the Lernaean Hydra, showed a snake-like water serpent. Unlike how we see hydras today, with many heads on long necks, people drew them more like snakes back then. This idea was essential when creating Hydrapple.

A Hydra's special ability to grow new heads when one is cut off is a big part of what makes Hydrapple unique. The Indigo Disk Pokedex describes how seven snake-like creatures live inside a syrupy apple-shaped ball, with one in the center taking charge. This setup suggests that when these creatures feel the same way, they become more powerful.

Indigo Disk Hydrapple's link to New York City

Early illustration of Horned Serpents as Tie-snakes (Image via Wikipedia)

The Indigo Disk DLC expands beyond just Hydrapple's design. It introduces Blueberry Academy, a futuristic school floating near Unova that mixes cultures. Unova, inspired by New York City (also known as the Big Apple), matches Hydrapple's idea of importance in the Pokemon universe.

The DLC also connects American folklore with Pokemon stories, especially with creatures like Horned Serpents and Tie-snakes in the tales of First Nations.

First Nations' stories around New York talk about creatures like the Oniare among the Iroquois and the Cree. These massive horned serpents live in the Great Lakes and can breathe out fire or toxins. Similarly, the Cherokee's Uktena has crystal horns and breathes out dangerous flames like dragons with magical gems. This ties in with hydras, like the Lernaean Hydra with its poisonous blood, hinting at Hydrapple's signature moves that replace poison with a sticky substance.

Some stories from First Nations talk about groups of Four-Horned serpents merging to make a powerful creature called a Tie-snake. These creatures work together to trap prey in lakes and rivers. This kind of teamwork is a lot like what happens with Dipplin, which starts as two creatures in an apple but turns into seven syrupy creatures joined together, mainly led by the main head with horns.

How is Indigo Disk's Hydrapple connected to Paldea?

Hydrapple using its signature move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydrapple connects Japan and America by highlighting hydra-like creatures around the world. However, if we look back at Paldea, inspired by the Iberian Peninsula, there's a big link: Ladon.

In Greek mythology, Ladon, originally more like a dragon than a snake, becomes more snake-like as it loses heads. Its role as the protector of golden apples in a made-up place called the Garden of Hesperides matches up interestingly with the Canary Islands near Morocco and Portugal, strengthening the link to Paldea.