Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk new trailer release time across all regions

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer will drop on December 7, with only a week to go before the paid DLC releases. The second part of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero will take players to the Blueberry Academy, where they will square up against formidable opponents, the 19th Tera Type, and a few new pocket monsters.

Read on to find out when the new trailer drops across different time zones and major cities.

When does next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer come out?: Release time and countdown timer

According to the official announcement on @Pokemon_cojp and also reiterated by Serebii, Indigo Disk will receive a new trailer on December 7 at 2 pm UTC.

In the trailer, the dev team will reveal new information about the upcoming paid DLC. There's plenty that we do not know about the game, and it remains to be seen if any of the recent Indigo Disk leaks turn out to be true.

Based on the available information, the release time of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer across all major regions is as follows:

6 am Pacific Time (December 7)

8 am Central Time (December 7)

9 am Eastern Time (December 7)

2 pm UK Time (December 7)

6 pm Dubai Time (December 7)

7.30 pm Indian Time (December 7)

10 pm China Time (December 7)

11 pm Japan Time (December 7)

1 am Australia Time (December 8)

3 am NZT (December 8)

The release time of the new trailer across major cities is as follows:

Los Angeles, United States - December 7, 6 am

New York, United States - December 7, 9 am

London, United Kingdom - December 7, 2 pm

Paris, France - December 7, 3 pm

Berlin, Germany - December 7, 3 pm

New Delhi, India - December 7, 7.30 pm

Tokyo, Japan - December 7, 11 pm

Sydney, Australia - December 8, 1 am

Auckland, New Zealand - December 8, 3 am

Expand Tweet

While there is no official confirmation regarding what the upcoming Indigo Disk trailer will show, it's about time The Pokemon Company releases something to hype the community about the DLC.

With around a week left to release, the community has been busy discussing leaks without any new official information to go by. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk will be released on December 14.

To learn more about the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out our other guides and coverage:

Indigo Disk release time || Indigo Disk Pokedex || Indigo Disk Legendary Pokemon || Indigo Disk 19th Tera Type