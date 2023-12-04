Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 19th Tera Type: Rumors, speculations, and everything you need to know

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second DLC, known as The Indigo Disk, is rapidly approaching with a December 14, 2023, release date. Though plenty of excitement has been generated around the new locale in Blueberry Academy, the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos, and several returning creatures, Game Freak also confirmed back in August that a 19th type of Terastallization would also be introduced.

Terastallization is a new form of transformation that began in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allowing trainers to use a Tera Orb to crystallize their Pokemon and change its elemental type during battle. Much like Pokemon types themselves, there were 18 Tera Types in the base games. However, a 19th Tera Type has led to plenty of rumors and speculation, as well as a few confirmations from Game Freak.

What we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 19th Tera Type in The Indigo Disk DLC

The 19th Tera Type is shown for Baxcalibur's Terastallization as well as its Tera Blast move. (Image via Game Freak)

After its lightly detailed announcement in August this year, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers scrambled for more information on the 19th Tera Type. It carries its own unique symbol that is far removed from the likes of its counterparts, resembling a rainbow-colored turtle shell, leading most trainers to assume that the 19th Tera Type has some form of connection to the Pokemon Terapagos.

During the Pokemon World Championships, the Indigo Disk's trailer revealed the 19th Tera Type, including the visage of the original Tera Crown surrounded by the other elemental types and with the Terastallization symbol hovering above it. There's little doubt that whatever this type is, it has a massive significance and may be the most vital of all Tera Types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Tera Crown is surrounded by the other elements in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk trailer. (Image via Game Freak)

This may not seem intriguing on its face, but things get more interesting when noting the Scarlet/Violet Book in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This ancient tome is one of the sole documentations of the mysterious Area Zero in Paldea, which is believed to be the central cause of the Terastal Phenomenon and the emergence of Paradox Pokemon.

In addition to forecasting several Paradox Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's two DLCs, the Scarlet/Violet book also points to what appears to be a turtle-like Pokemon with a crown atop its shell. Toss in that Terapagos' Terastallized form sees its shell dotted with designs of the various elemental types, and it's hard to refute that Terapagos is the central link to the 19th Tera Type.

The Tera Crown atop what appears to be Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Scarlet/Violet Book. (Image via Game Freak)

In the announcement for the 19th Tera Type, Game Freak also showed creatures such as Baxcalibur using it. This seems to imply that many other Pokemon (possibly all of them) are capable of using the 19th type and that it isn't limited to Terapagos. However, the inner workings of this mechanic have remained a closely guarded secret among the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community.

Since there are 18 Tera Types for each elemental type in the Pokemon series to this point, trainers have speculated that the 19th Tera Type allows trainers to Terastallize their Pokemon into a state that utilizes every type, or even no types at once. It's unclear how this would work about elemental type matchups in battle, but it's a compelling theory, considering all other Tera Types already exist.

If the new Tera Type allowed a Pokemon to assume all potential types at once, perhaps it would only mean that creatures can gain the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) on all of their moves, which is usually only activated when the type of a move and its user's type match. This would ensure that no Pokemon using the 19th Tera Type would be without weaknesses.

Arceus' Judgment with the Legend Plate can deal consistent super effective damage. (Image via Game Freak)

This may mean that the 19th Tera Type operates in a similar capacity to Arceus' Judgment move, which is capable of changing its type based on the plate Arceus is holding. However, when Arceus bears the Legend Plate, Judgment can change its type based on its target's type, ensuring super-effective damage.

Theories have also floated around suggesting that the 19th Tera Type may not bestow all the elemental types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but allow a Pokemon to Terastallize into any element they choose. This would likely be an issue for game balance and obsolete the other elements on their own, but it's an intriguing thought to mull over regardless.

Tera Blast is shown not dealing super effective damage with the 19th Tera Type active. (Image via Game Freak)

Given that Terapagos is a turtle-like creature, some trainers have suggested that the 19th Tera Type may be a defensive measure instead. Since a species in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that had every Tera Type at once would gain eight elemental immunities, the transformation may be one of protection.

However, the move Tera Blast was shown in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshots connecting with the 19th Tera Type, so this theory may not hold much water. Either that or the new Tera Type somehow alters Tera Blast to prevent it from doing super effective damage while its user gains damage immunity during battle.

Comment byu/sojukirin from discussion instunfisk Expand Post

Comment byu/sojukirin from discussion instunfisk Expand Post

Comment byu/sojukirin from discussion instunfisk Expand Post

Comment byu/sojukirin from discussion instunfisk Expand Post

One might also assume that the 19th Tera Type mixes some of these theories together. Given the in-game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet screenshots that have officially debuted from Game Freak, the new Tera Type may very well enhance the STAB damage of all moves (as they are seen with a glowing outline) while preventing Tera Blast from exploiting enemy weaknesses.

Terapagos holds the key to the final Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers have already seen a species capable of changing its Tera Type based on its held item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask's Ogerpon. So, could it be possible that Terapagos is the franchise's first "colorless" or "typeless" Pokemon? It would certainly clarify the countless questions that fans have surrounding the 19th Tera Type, to say the least.

Whatever the case, the truth will be revealed in good time when The Indigo Disk arrives on December 14, 2023. Until then, it's unlikely that Game Freak will reveal much more on the subject. Barring a breakthrough from the data mining/leaking communities, trainers will simply have to check out the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC to get some answers.