Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer confirms new Koraidon and Miraidon forms

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet received their penultimate trailer for The Indigo Disk DLC on December 7, 2023, and it was packed with plenty of information. One of the more notable inclusions was new forms for Koraidon and Miraidon that allowed them to take complete flight and remain in the air, and the end of the trailer suggests that their battle abilities may indeed be enhanced by this as well.

Koraidon and Miraidon have achieved multiple forms to help them scale cliffs and glide, but the demands of the adventures of Blueberry Academy have led to the two mascot legendaries for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet taking to the sky to meet the new Elite Trials.

What we know so far about Koraidon and Miraidon's new forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Koraidon takes flight in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk (Image via Game Freak)

Part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC will see trainers undertake the Elite Trials, a group of challenges that must be completed before battling Blueberry Academy's Elite Four. Although these trials likely vary, the Indigo Disk did show one trial in the form of a flight course, with trainers riding atop Koraidon/Miraidon to complete it.

This may be somewhat similar to challenges seen in the base game of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, like in the Glaseado Gym test, where players had to descend the snow slopes of Glaseado Mountain to earn the right to face off against the gym leader Grusha. While a flight form is all well and good, it appears as though The Indigo Disk's trailer seemingly had a few extra tidbits about these two legendaries.

Koraidon spreads its wings before battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk's trailer (Image via Game Freak)

During the back end of The Indigo Disk's latest trailer, trainers witnessed a scene involving Koraidon/Miraidon. The former is seen glowing red and spreading the wings from the top of its head, producing red feathers that fall nearby. Meanwhile, the latter is surging with lightning, with a violet glow and deep purple eyes. Even more puzzling, the energy doesn't appear to be Terastal in nature.

Although both legendaries still appear to be in their base forms in this situation, the energy they're emanating seems new. The glowing eyes and outstretched wings are also intriguing factors, but it's unclear whether this is some new battle enhancement from their transformation or something completely different. Perhaps Koraidon and Miraidon are reacting to Terapagos or something within Area Zero.

Terapagos may be causing even more strange disturbances in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given that Koraidon and Miraidon are essentially ancestors and descendants of Cyclizar, perhaps something within Area Zero resonates with the two time-displaced legendaries. After all, trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet learned that Paradox Pokemon emerged from Area Zero, so its effect on the flow of time may influence Koraidon and Miraidon more than was initially thought.

This is simply theorizing, of course, but the confirmed flight forms for Koraidon and Miraidon are undoubtedly an exciting prospect for the two Generation IX games. According to Game Freak, while the form remains temporary for a time, trainers can progress through the story and make the ability permanent, opening up new ways to explore Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy.

"The Legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon will gain the power to fly for the first time when you take on the Elite Trial set by Amarys of the BB League Elite Four. While at first this power is believed to be just temporarily imparted, it can apparently be made permanent, allowing Koraidon and Miraidon to fly at any time—but only once you’ve made it far enough in your adventure." - Pokemon Blog, December 7, 2023

Whatever the case, the answers surrounding the continued transformations of Koraidon and Miraidon should become clear on December 14, 2023, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk is made available to download on Nintendo Switch consoles.