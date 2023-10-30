Best Gen IX Pokemon for Pokemon GO PvP to this point

Pokemon GO introduced Paldean creatures not long ago, and some of them are already developing a name for themselves in battle. In the GO Battle League PvP formats, multiple creatures have begun to carve out a position in the rankings, although some are more effective than others. Nonetheless, there are certain Paldean Pokemon that are currently available that trainers shouldn't discount.

Obviously, there are many more Paldean species yet to arrive in Pokemon GO, but at the moment, there's a sizable enough sample size to determine which are the best picks for PvP. Granted, this can change depending on a multitude of factors in the future, but these creatures can be a healthy part of PvP lineups as of October 2023.

Pokemon GO's best Gen IX PvP options as of October 2023

Clodsire

Clodsire's durability has made it a hit in the Great League (Image via Niantic)

Clodsire, the evolution of Paldean Wooper, is much like Quagsire in Pokemon GO but has even better Stamina stats. Moreover, this Paldean species possesses a Poison/Ground-typing that can give it type coverage to counter opponents that Quagsire can't quite meet as a Water/Ground-type.

Be that as it may, Clodsire does have the downside of having four weaknesses as opposed to Quagsire's single vulnerability. Even so, this tanky Paldean Pokemon has carved out a niche for itself in Great League PvP circles as a capable fighter and stalwart Closer in team lineups, thanks to its durability.

Skeledirge

Skeledirge has emerged as Pokemon GO's best Paldean starter in PvP at the moment (Image via Niantic)

All of the Paldea regions certainly have their place in Pokemon GO, but Skeledirge has taken on a life of its own in the Great and Ultra Leagues. With a fairly rare Ghost/Fire-typing and well-balanced overall stats, Skeledirge can shake things up in PvP. This is particularly true thanks to its ability to learn Disarming Voice, which can sneakily counter opponents who aren't expecting it.

For the most part, Skeledirge can be compared to Alolan Marowak, but its improved durability gives it increased play, particularly in the Ultra League, thanks to its CP ceiling. Since Alolan Marowak isn't often utilized in the Ultra League format, Pokemon GO trainers can opt for Skeledirge as a new and improved alternative.

Pawmot

Pawmot is fragile but has incredible damage output with Charged Moves in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pawmot is admittedly the weakest link on this list, but shouldn't be counted out in the Great League. Although it is admittedly weak when it comes to Defense and Stamina stats, it makes up for it with a great Electric/Fighting-typing and high attack power. Its Charged Attacks can be showstoppers if trainers use Pawmot wisely and charge its energy up without letting it take too much damage.

Thanks to being a partial Fighting-type, Pawmot has particularly effective counterplay against Great League staples like Galarian Stunfisk. Not only does it do great damage with attacks like Close Combat, but it can also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) by doing so, giving it the ability to take down super durable Steel-types in as little as one attack in Great League PvP.

Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur has a rare typing and raw attack power in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Ice/Dragon-type species don't arrive in Pokemon GO very often, and in many ways, Baxcalibur has emerged as an excellent alternative to the Legendary Pokemon Kyurem. The drop-off between the two isn't large though, as Baxcalibur still has a high maximum Attack stat and pretty solid Stamina as well.

With a CP cap of over 4,000, Baxcalibur shines the most in the Master League, where it can overwhelm opponents with attacks like Dragon Breath and Avalanche. Trainers are certainly better served using Kyurem, but Baxcalibur can still do a great deal of damage and counter several different opponent types just fine on its own.