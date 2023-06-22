Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players receiving zero Tera Shards from Chest Form Gimmighoul Tera Raids

Following the conclusion of the recent Nintendo Direct, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet received a new set of special Tera Raid Battles featuring the new Ghost-type, Gimmighoul. However, there were reports of issues players had with these raids as they featured a visual glitch that appeared when players looked at their loot summary after the raid.

The main draw for these special raid battles is that are the only method by which a shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul can be obtained in the main series games. These are also the few event raids that do not feature the heightened difficulty of seven stars that most event raids are known for.

Since the glitch could potentially confuse players, those who are yet to challenge these raids may want to know more information. Here's everything we know about these Gimmighoul raids and this annoying bug in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the Gimmighoul Raid glitch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The popular glitch that has been appearing online since the start of these Raid Battles details an issue with the loot summary when you defeat the boss. This glitch shows that you haven't received Tera Shards. However, this is only a visual glitch, and the actual number of shards you'll receive is reasonable.

This issue has mainly affected Tera Shards that drop from the encounters. These are very valuable items for players who invest themselves in ranked play, as they allow you to freely change the Tera Type of your Pokemon. Each type of shard you receive is tied to one of the franchise's many elemental typings.

Thankfully, a patch has been released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the sole intention of fixing this bug, and hopefully, no one will encounter this issue with their raid loot ever again. However, given the game's less-than-flawless state, many seem to feel that this issue could very well repeat itself in the next event raids.

What items drop from Gimmighoul Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Gimmighoul's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The main draw for taking on these Gimmighoul raids is tied to the new shiny odds of the creature, as those encountered in the overworld cannot be encountered as Shiny Pokemon. As such, there are no special drops you can receive from these battles, with all drops following the standard raid loot table.

Serebii has an excellent resource chart depicting each of the drops of Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The link to this resource can be found here.

How to counter Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A screenshot depicting shiny Gimmighoul (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since this fight does not host a special Tera Type like other event raids do, there is no definitive way to counter a particular Gimmighoul Raid Boss. However, because the creature is an unevolved Pokemon, you should have no problem taking it out.

If you encounter a Gimmighoul of one type, the best way to take it down is to bring an evolved creature with moves that counter the elemental typing the boss has. This type can be inferred from the icon depicted on the raid detail screen before initiating the encounter.

