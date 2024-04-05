Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid currently online, you will likely want to know what moves the beast has, the best counters to deal with it, the scripted actions, and more. Fret not, we have got you covered.

The first phase of the Psychic Meganium Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet runs from Friday, April 5, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC. The second phase picks up next from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC.

For those looking for a quick guide into whether Psychic Meganium can be soloed, an OHKO guide, and Tera Raid counters, we have got that covered too.

Mighty Meganium 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, counters, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Psychic Meganium Tera Raid event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

We have gathered all the available information regarding the Mighty Meganium 7-star Tera Raid battle that you need to know about (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Lv. 100 Star Level - 7

7 Shiny chance - None

None Mark - The Mightiest Mark indicates that the Pokemon was defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.

The Mightiest Mark indicates that the Pokemon was defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Catchable - Meganium can only be caught once per save data.

Meganium can only be caught once per save data. Tera Type - Psychic

Psychic Nature - Impish

Impish Held Item - None

None Ability - Leaf Guard: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon will gradually get a Sp. Atk stat boost but lose HP every turn in harsh sunlight.

Leaf Guard: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon will gradually get a Sp. Atk stat boost but lose HP every turn in harsh sunlight. Moves - Seed Bomb, Zen Headbutt, Body Press, Curse.

Seed Bomb, Zen Headbutt, Body Press, Curse. Additional Moves - Reflect, Light Screen, Bulldoze.

Reflect, Light Screen, Bulldoze. Notes - HP multiplier: *35 | Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera Scale: 128

You can check out what rewards you have a chance of getting in our Mighty Meganium Tera Raid Battle event item drop guide. The scripted actions for this battle are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Action Timing Shield Activation 85% HP Remaining

80% Time Remaining Meganium uses Reflect 99% Time Remaining Meganium uses Light Screen 98% Time Remaining Meganium Stats & Status Reset 70% HP Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 79% Time Remaining Meganium Stats & Status Reset 40% HP Remaining

Poke Portal News needs to be updated to its latest version to participate in the event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription if you wish to battle Psychic Meganium with other trainers online.