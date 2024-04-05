Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Psychic Meganium rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid Battle events are now online. The Gen II formidable beast can be encountered in Paldea in black crystal Tera Raids. While you can catch it only once per save, you can get other in-game resources as item drops repeated upon successful completion.

The first phase of Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid Battle runs from Friday, April 5, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. It will return once more from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid item drops

The following item drops are available once you successfully defeat Psychic Meganium in 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Iron

Psychic Tera Shard

TM071 [Only once]

Ability Patch [Only once]

Possible item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Iron

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Impish Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Psychic Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Sweet Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica

Meganium in the anime

For those unaware, Meganium is the final form of the Gen II starter, Chikorita. It is not encounterable in Paldea, so the current event is the only chance of normally catching it there. Breeding with a Ditto will also net you a Chikorita.

Being a Grass-type with a Psychic Tera Type, Meganium in these events is best countered by Skeledirge or Malamar. You can check out our Psychic Meganium Tera Raid counter, OHKO, and solo guide to better prepare for the battle ahead.

On the stats front, Meganium has 80 HP, 100 Def, and 100 SpDef as notable stats. They are nothing to write home about, but it can still make a decent addition to your battle party depending on the build.

Participating in the Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid Battle event will require you to update your Poke Portal News to its latest edition. You can do the same through the in-game X menu, Mystery Gift, and Check Poke Portal News.

You also need to have black crystal Tera Raids unlocked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to encounter the event. If you don't have it unlocked, you may join other trainers playing the event to battle Meganium. If you are joining over the internet, you will need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.