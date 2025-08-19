  • home icon
  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Aashish Victor
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:52 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid will be live from August 18, 2025, through August 31, 2025. Unlike other Raids, defeating Ting-Lu in combat will not automatically provide a chance to encounter its shiny counterpart. Instead, the community must collectively clear one million raids to unlock Shiny Ting-Lu as a Mystery Gift distribution.

This is why strategy and coordination are now more crucial than ever. Knowing Ting-Lu's strengths, weaknesses, and raid mechanics will set you up for success in achieving those wins. In this article, we dissect all you need to know, from its moveset to the best counters to take on the battlefield.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Attributes

  • Tera type: Ground
  • Ability: Vessel of Ruin - lowers the Sp. Atk stat of all Pokemon on the battlefield other than Pokemon with this Ability by 25%.
  • Nature: Impish (+Defense, -Special Attack)
  • Moves: Stomping Tantrum, Stone Edge, Snarl, Heavy Slam, Ruination, and Sandstorm

Raid behavior

  • Start of raid: Ting-Lu uses Ruination
  • 85% HP / 85% Time: Tera Energy Shield activated
  • 80% Time: Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 70% Time: Ting-Lu uses Sandstorm
  • 50% Time: Ting-Lu uses Ruination
  • 60% HP: Ting-Lu Stats & Status Reset
  • 40% HP: Player Stats & Status Reset
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Ting-Lu&#039;s in-game Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)
As a Ground Tera-type, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu is particularly weak to Water-, Grass-, and Ice-types. Using these elements in your raid team will make your process most efficient.

Tips and tricks

  • Bring Intimidate users: Pokemon with Intimidate can help decrease Ting-Lu’s physical damage output.
  • Support with healing: Eli’s Gardevoir is an excellent choice thanks to Life Dew, keeping your squad alive longer.
  • Play with real trainers: Coordinating with actual players accelerates progress toward the one million raid goal, as each participant counts individually.

Best counters to use against Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best counters in Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Here are the most effective counters to use against Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu in this 5-star Tera battle:

1) Serperior

  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Contrary
  • Held Item: Metronome
  • Nature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk)
  • EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 HP
  • Moveset: Leaf Storm, Giga Drain, Protect, and Reflect

2) Chesnaught

  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Overgrow
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant (+Atk, -Sp. Atk)
  • EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP
  • Moveset: Seed Bomb, Belly Drum, Iron Defense, and Drain Punch

3) Ogerpon

  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Defiant
  • Held Item: Metronome
  • Nature: Adamant (+Atk, -Sp. Atk)
  • EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HP
  • Moveset: Ivy Cudgel, Horn Leech, Swords Dance, and Focus Energy
Use any of these to counter Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu. Once you win the raid, you will get several rewards, including Nuggets, Exp Candy, and Herba Mystica.

Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Edited by Aashish Victor
