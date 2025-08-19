Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid will be live from August 18, 2025, through August 31, 2025. Unlike other Raids, defeating Ting-Lu in combat will not automatically provide a chance to encounter its shiny counterpart. Instead, the community must collectively clear one million raids to unlock Shiny Ting-Lu as a Mystery Gift distribution.This is why strategy and coordination are now more crucial than ever. Knowing Ting-Lu's strengths, weaknesses, and raid mechanics will set you up for success in achieving those wins. In this article, we dissect all you need to know, from its moveset to the best counters to take on the battlefield.Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behaviorAttributesTera type: GroundAbility: Vessel of Ruin - lowers the Sp. Atk stat of all Pokemon on the battlefield other than Pokemon with this Ability by 25%.Nature: Impish (+Defense, -Special Attack)Moves: Stomping Tantrum, Stone Edge, Snarl, Heavy Slam, Ruination, and SandstormRaid behaviorStart of raid: Ting-Lu uses Ruination85% HP / 85% Time: Tera Energy Shield activated80% Time: Player Status and Stats Reset70% Time: Ting-Lu uses Sandstorm50% Time: Ting-Lu uses Ruination60% HP: Ting-Lu Stats &amp; Status Reset40% HP: Player Stats &amp; Status ResetAlso read: 5 best Pokemon VGC teams from 2025 World ChampionshipsPokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tipsTing-Lu's in-game Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)As a Ground Tera-type, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu is particularly weak to Water-, Grass-, and Ice-types. Using these elements in your raid team will make your process most efficient.Tips and tricksBring Intimidate users: Pokemon with Intimidate can help decrease Ting-Lu’s physical damage output.Support with healing: Eli’s Gardevoir is an excellent choice thanks to Life Dew, keeping your squad alive longer.Play with real trainers: Coordinating with actual players accelerates progress toward the one million raid goal, as each participant counts individually.Also read: Pokemon World Championships 2025: All winners, prize pool distribution, and moreBest counters to use against Shiny Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and VioletBest counters in Ting-Lu 5-star Tera Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)Here are the most effective counters to use against Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu in this 5-star Tera battle:1) SerperiorTera type: GrassAbility: ContraryHeld Item: MetronomeNature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, -Atk)EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 HPMoveset: Leaf Storm, Giga Drain, Protect, and Reflect2) ChesnaughtTera type: GrassAbility: OvergrowHeld Item: Shell BellNature: Adamant (+Atk, -Sp. Atk)EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HPMoveset: Seed Bomb, Belly Drum, Iron Defense, and Drain Punch3) OgerponTera type: GrassAbility: DefiantHeld Item: MetronomeNature: Adamant (+Atk, -Sp. Atk)EV Spread: 252 Def / 252 Atk / 4 HPMoveset: Ivy Cudgel, Horn Leech, Swords Dance, and Focus EnergyUse any of these to counter Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Ting-Lu. Once you win the raid, you will get several rewards, including Nuggets, Exp Candy, and Herba Mystica.Also read: Are Paradox Pokemon more powerful than Mega Evolutions?