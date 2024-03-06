Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Blastoise 7-star Tera Raids present an opportunity for trainers to catch this formidable beast, provided they can defeat it. Players will need to know about the moves involved and the requisite counters if they wish to defeat the Tera Raid boss quickly.

Blastoise is normally encounterable in Paldea. This makes the current 7-star Tera Raid battle event the perfect opportunity to catch one. The Pokemon Company developers have been utilizing these events to introduce pocket monsters that were not available at launch.

Mighty Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Schedule, moves, counters, and more

The available information for the Mighty Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid Battle is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Lv. 100 Star Level - 7

7 Shiny chance - None

None Mark - The Mightiest Mark indicates a Pokemon has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event.

The Mightiest Mark indicates a Pokemon has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. Catchable - Blastoise can only be caught once per save data.

Blastoise can only be caught once per save data. Tera Type - Steel

Steel Nature - Naive

Naive Held Item - None

None Ability - Rain Dish: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon will gradually get HP back in the rain.

Rain Dish: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon will gradually get HP back in the rain. Moves - Hydro Pump, Flash Cannon, Aura Sphere, Iron Defense.

Hydro Pump, Flash Cannon, Aura Sphere, Iron Defense. Additional Moves - Withdraw, Shell Smash, Rain Dance.

Withdraw, Shell Smash, Rain Dance. Notes - HP multiplier: *35 | Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera Scale: 128

The Mighty Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid Battle's scripted actions list is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Action Timing Shield Activation 99% HP Remaining 98% Time Remaining Blastoise uses Withdraw 99% Time Remaining Blastoise uses Shell Smash 75% HP Remaining Blastoise Stats & Status Reset 75% Time Remaining Blastoise Stats & Status Reset 50% HP Remaining Blastoise uses Rain Dance 49% HP Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 60% Time Remaining

The Mighty Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid Battle began on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 12 am UTC and will run until Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC. The best counters for this event are Iron Hands and Poliwrath.

To learn more, trainers can check our guide: How to solo defeat Steel Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players must have the latest Poke Portal News version in-game. You can do so by going to Poke Portal, then to the X menu, then Mystery Gift, and finally clicking Check Poke Portal News. You will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if you wish to participate with other players in the event.

