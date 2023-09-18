The first part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC, titled The Teal Mask, came out on September 13, 2023. This addition to the Generation IX games follows the protagonist on a school trip to Kitakami, a region close to Paldea.

Here, you can encounter critters from previous generations that were not available in Paldea till now. Two such critters are Muchlax and Snorlax. The latter is one of the most popular creatures in the franchise owing to its hilarious, lazy personality.

That said, it can be a tremendous force in battles. There are also rewards in the DLC that can only be unlocked by completing the regional Pokedex. Therefore, you will definitely want to get your hands on these critters. This guide will tell you how.

Where to find Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Where to find Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC (Image via TPC)

Munchlax can be found in the following locations in the latest Gen IX expansion pack:

Kitakami Road

Apple Hills

Loyalty Plaza

Oni Mountain

Wistful Fields

Paradise Barrens

Kitakami Wilds

Timeless Woods

You may also fight this creature in two and three-star Tera Raid Battles in the title.

Lastly, a shiny form of Munchlax can be acquired as a reward for defeating the hardest level of the Ogre Oustin' challenge from the receptionist at the counter.

Where to find Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Where to find Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC (Image via TPC)

Snorlax can be found as a singular encounter in Timeless Woods in the Teal Mask DLC. It can also be encountered through five-star and six-star Tera Raids in the title.

Additionally, you can evolve a Munchlax, which is abundantly available across the Kitakami region. The process of evolution is not as straightforward, though. You can find out about it in the next section.

How to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

When Munchlax is leveled up with high friendship with the trainer, it evolves into Snorlax. There are multiple ways of boosting friendship with your Munchlax, which are:

Catch Munchlax with a Luxury Ball to make its friendship increase faster.

Walk around with the critter in your party.

Setting up a picnic table and involving Munchlax in it.

Give it a Soothe Bell to hold.

Feed it Exp. Candy, Rare Candy, Vitamins.

Aside from these Pocket Monsters, there is a whole set of new and returning Pokemon available in the Teal Mask DLC that you can catch.