Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Snom and Frosmoth

Players can battle and capture many Ice-type pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for their party. While Generation 9 introduces its bevy of Ice-types like Baxcalibur, Paldea also hosts others like Snom and Frosmoth.

As Pokemon Scarlet and Violet herald Generation 9 to the iconic franchise's mainline video game series, the new Paldea region sports a wide variety of pocket monsters from various generations. At the launch, the new Pokedex boasted 400 entries that the completionists could catch during their playthrough in the vast wild expanse.

Where to find Snom and Frosmoth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Snom is a dual-type Ice and Bug Pokemon that was introduced by Game Freak back in Generation 8. Also known as the Worm Pokemon, Snom has a cute and cuddly look that is supposedly based on a jewel caterpillar sporting a white and blue combination.

Given that it is an Ice-type, Snom can be regularly encountered while trekking through the snow-covered regions of Glaseado Mountain, especially on the southern and eastern sides. The Paldean Pokedex reveals that the pocket monster is intently focused when eating.

Given its tiny size and coloration, players may miss out on the critter during their travels in the Glaseado Mountain. Similar to Snom, its evolved Frosmoth can also be found deep in snowy regions, although it is a much rarer encounter.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can come across the Frost Moth Pokemon in Glaseado Mountain (especially the northeastern side), North of Casseroya Lake, and North Province (Area Three near the river). It can also be found in Area Zero or The Great Crater of Paldea, which only becomes available to players once credit has rolled.

Unlike plenty of other pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players won't be able to evolve Snom into its following form through the normal means of leveling up by grinding levels in battles or utilizing Rare Candy. Instead, Snom requires a special evolution.

Snom will evolve into Frosmoth if players level it up at night once it has High Friendship with the Pokemon. Interested readers can learn more about friendship levels in-game and how to increase them in this article. Common methods for increasing friendship levels with Pokemon include the Let's Go mechanic, battling, using the Soothe Bell, and making sandwiches during picnics.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have hosted special Tera Raid Battle events introduced by the developers that see players banding together to defeat formidable foes. Through one such event, the iconic Charizard debuted in the new region of Paldea, along with Charmeleon and Charmander.

Players will also get free pocket monsters and in-game items through codes shared by The Pokemon Company by going into the in-game menu and the Mystery Gift option. Readers can keep tabs on guides, walkthroughs, and recent news regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with Sportskeeda's coverage here.

