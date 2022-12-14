Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Litleo and Pyroar

There are plenty of Fire-type pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to satiate those who enjoy one of the three basic elemental types. A good catch for trainers early on in the new regions of Paldea is the Lion Cub Pokemon, Litleo, which can later be evolved by players into Pyroar.

The Paldean Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boasts 400 entries for completionists to fill, with more pocket monsters being added through special events. The latest mainline Pokemon video games do host a healthy mix of both new and old faces for players to catch and have at their battle party.

This article guides players regarding where to find Litleo and Pyroar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Litleo and Pyroar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation 6, Litleo is a dual-type Fire and Normal pocket monster that is also known as Lion Cub Pokemon. Its physical characteristics are based on the cub of a lion with its name being a play on little and leo, with the latter meaning lion in Latin.

Being hot-headed, the tiny strip of its orange mane reportedly grows hotter and brighter the more it battles formidable foes and trains its body. It is noted that female Pyroars teach Litleos how to hunt and once the cubs have learnt the basic skill, they are kicked out of the pride.

As the Paldean Pokedex information for Litleo states that it can be found in various parts of the new region, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to come across the Lion Cub Pokemon in the following locations:

East Province (Area One)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

Pyroar, or the Royal Pokemon, can also be found in the vast wilderness of Paldea. The following locations are likely spawn points for players to encounter the evolved form of Litleo: Glaseado Mountain (especially southeastern edges) and Dalizapa Passage.

Players will also be able to evolve their Lion Cub pocket monster to its next form, Pyroar, by leveling up the former to level 35 through the means of grinding through battles or utilizing Rare Candy or EXP. Candy. Once it evolves, it has two available forms based on whether the pre-evolved form was male or female.

Drawing further from real-life influence, the male Pyroar has a majestic large mane with orange and yellow streaks, while the female Pyroar has a singular strand of fluttering and long mane with the same color combination. The forms possess no added advantage over each other or any other perceivable differences.

Pyroar is an excellent addition to any player's battle party due to its Special Attack (109) and Speed (106) ratings. These high numbers make it a significant force to have in battle and one that packs a powerful punch. Players can further boost this advantage by finding a Litleo or Pyroar with a Modest or Rash nature, both of which increase Special Attack.

With an arsenal of Overheat and Fire Blast, Pyroar is a treat for lovers of fire-type pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Readers who are interested to learn more about the strongest fire-type Pokemon in the latest Generation 9 titles can check out this article.

