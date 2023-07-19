Pokemon Sleep Error Code 010100 'returned to the title screen': How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Pokemon Sleep is not still available globally, a handful of countries accessed the game earlier yesterday (Monday, July 17, 2023). This started a spate of information regarding the available resources and features that the developers have put on offer in-game. Given that it is a new launch, there were a few bugs and errors too, including Error Code 010100 'returned to title screen' issue.
As of July 19, 2023, Pokemon Sleep is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin American countries, Europe, Africa, Middle Eastern countries, and Asia (except for a few countries). It is available for iOS and Android.
Pokemon Sleep Error Code 010100 'Returned to the title screen': All possible fixes
When Pokemon Sleep debuted on July 17, 2023, a number of players were quick to point out that they were unable to jump into the title. Whenever they tried to do so, they were met with Error Code 010100 which returned them to the title screen, frustrating them.
The developers quickly caught wind of it and announced on the official Twitter channels for Pokemon Sleep and other Pokemon-related topics to uninstall the app and reinstall it. According to their advice, this will fix the issue.
Trainers can also choose to clear cache and restart their device if the problem still persists. Given that the game is in its early days, such troubles are expected and will soon be ironed out.
Where is Pokemon Sleep currently available?
The list of Pokemon Sleep available countries is as follows:
Africa
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Nigeria
- South Africa
The Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Columbia
- Ecuador
- Mexico
- Panama
- Peru
- United States of America
- Venezuela
Asia & Oceania
- Australia
- Brunei
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Macao
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Phillipines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkmenistan
Europe
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
Middle East
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkiye
- United Arab Emirates
For those wondering, these Pokemon are currently available in app (courtesy of Serebii):
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Slowpoke
- Slowbrow
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Kangaskhan
- Pinsir
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Sudowoodo
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Slowking
- Wobbuffet
- Heracross
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Sableye
- Gulppin
- Swalot
- Swablue
- Altaria
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Bonsly
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Magnezone
- Togekiss
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
The latest dozing-off app comes on the heels off the Pokemon GO Plus+ release. Niantic's mobile AR title also held the Catching Some Z's event, with a Special Research tying the two apps and GO.