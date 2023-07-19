Pokemon Sleep Error Code 010100 'returned to the title screen': How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Pokemon Sleep is not still available globally, a handful of countries accessed the game earlier yesterday (Monday, July 17, 2023). This started a spate of information regarding the available resources and features that the developers have put on offer in-game. Given that it is a new launch, there were a few bugs and errors too, including Error Code 010100 'returned to title screen' issue.

As of July 19, 2023, Pokemon Sleep is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin American countries, Europe, Africa, Middle Eastern countries, and Asia (except for a few countries). It is available for iOS and Android.

Pokemon Sleep Error Code 010100 'Returned to the title screen': All possible fixes

When Pokemon Sleep debuted on July 17, 2023, a number of players were quick to point out that they were unable to jump into the title. Whenever they tried to do so, they were met with Error Code 010100 which returned them to the title screen, frustrating them.

The stated error (Image via Pokemon Sleep)

The developers quickly caught wind of it and announced on the official Twitter channels for Pokemon Sleep and other Pokemon-related topics to uninstall the app and reinstall it. According to their advice, this will fix the issue.

Trainers can also choose to clear cache and restart their device if the problem still persists. Given that the game is in its early days, such troubles are expected and will soon be ironed out.

Where is Pokemon Sleep currently available?

The list of Pokemon Sleep available countries is as follows:

Africa

Egypt

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

The Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Columbia

Ecuador

Mexico

Panama

Peru

United States of America

Venezuela

Asia & Oceania

Australia

Brunei

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Macao

Malaysia

New Zealand

Pakistan

Phillipines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkmenistan

Europe

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Middle East

Israel

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkiye

United Arab Emirates

For those wondering, these Pokemon are currently available in app (courtesy of Serebii):

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Rattata

Raticate

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Slowpoke

Slowbrow

Magnemite

Magneton

Doduo

Dodrio

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Cubone

Marowak

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Pichu

Igglybuff

Togepi

Togetic

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Sudowoodo

Espeon

Umbreon

Slowking

Wobbuffet

Heracross

Houndour

Houndoom

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Sableye

Gulppin

Swalot

Swablue

Altaria

Absol

Wynaut

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Bonsly

Riolu

Lucario

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Magnezone

Togekiss

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

The latest dozing-off app comes on the heels off the Pokemon GO Plus+ release. Niantic's mobile AR title also held the Catching Some Z's event, with a Special Research tying the two apps and GO.