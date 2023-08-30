Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day: Schedule, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon Sleep's very first event, Good Sleep Day, is now live, with trainers getting to experience everything it offers. The three-day event marks the first occurrence of the occasion and celebrates the monthly full moon. From now on, it will be held every month during a full moon, bringing a variety of in-game event-related bonuses and effects for players to enjoy.

The title was released worldwide in late July 2023 and is available on Android and iOS devices. Developed by Select Button and published by The Pokemon Company, the title took a unique approach to the iconic series, focusing on the user's sleeping patterns and styles and weaving gameplay mechanics involving Pokemon around it.

Read on to find out all the details regarding the Good Sleep Day event.

Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day: Date and time

The Good Sleep Day event for this month is as follows:

Day 1: Wednesday, August 30, at 4:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 31, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 2 (the night of the full moon): Thursday, August 31, at 4:00 a.m. to Friday, September 1, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 3: Friday, September 1, at 4:00 a.m. to Saturday, September 2, at 3:59 a.m.

The Good Sleep Day event will be held every month on the day of the full moon and the days before and after. Various bonuses will be in place during the occasion, enticing players to participate during the stipulated duration.

Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day: Event bonuses

The event bonuses for Good Sleep Day are as follows:

Night of the full moon (August 31)

2x Drowsy Power

3x Pokemon Sleep EXP

1000 Bonus Sleep points

Other days (August 30 and September 1)

1.5x Drowsy Power

2x Pokemon Sleep EXP

500 Bonus Sleep points

Furthermore, players are encouraged to use incense, which will benefit from event-related effects.

Addition information regarding Good Sleep Day

The event's official announcement revealed a variety of information about the occasion that players should keep in mind. These are as follows:

[Important] Each day of the Good Sleep Day event rolls over at 4:00 a.m.

Event bonuses apply only to sleep data tracked within the event period.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked before the event begins and select “Review Later” during the event, event bonuses will not be applied.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked during the event and select “Review Later” after the event has ended, event bonuses will be applied.

You can only receive bonus sleep points once per day. You will not receive bonus sleep points for the second sleep session in a day.

Event bonuses do not apply to sleep tracking during the tutorial.

Event bonuses will be triggered regardless of which site you conduct your sleep research.

Pokemon Sleep recently crossed 10 million downloads since its launch. To commemorate the occasion, the developers began a distribution of in-game resources that will last till September 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.