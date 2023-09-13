Pokemon Sleep Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime guide

It's been just a little over a month since Pokemon Sleep was released on mobile devices, and it's turning out to be quite a useful tool for people struggling to doze off. This game is all about encouraging good bedtime routines to help us sleep better. Additionally, the regular updates, events, bug fixes, and hints about what's coming next help the developers maintain interest among the users in the game.

In the recent update, the game gave us exciting news about two new Pokemon joining the Pokemon Sleep lineup: Mr. Mime and Mime Jr. This tells us that the game is still active and in a constant process of helping people.

When and where can you encounter Mime Jr. and Mime Mr. in Pokemon Sleep?

Both Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime made their grand entrance into the game on September 12, 2023. You'll find them spawning at Cyan Beach, so make sure you keep your supply ready and don't miss the chance to befriend them.

Now, it's a bit tricky when it comes to actually encountering these two new Pokemon. Mime Jr. likes to show up after a "Slumbering" type of sleep. To achieve this, you'll need a quiet sleeping environment. Minimize noise in your room as much as possible. Placing your mobile phone on a nightstand or any surface that dampens noise can help reduce disturbances.

Mime Jr. Outflung Sleep and Upright Sleep style in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On the other hand, Mr. Mime prefers a "Snoozing" type of sleep. Achieving this is a tad more challenging, as it involves some movement and even a bit of noise during your slumber. So, if you're aiming to befriend Mr. Mime, be ready to toss and turn a bit during your sleep.

Are Mime. Jr and Mr. Mime worth it in Pokemon Sleep?

Mr. Mime Barrier-Wall and Pebble-Plonk Sleep style in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The two Psychic-type Pokemon, Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime, will provide Mago Berry for berries and Snoozy Tomato and Soft Potato for ingredients. With a 10 carry limit, Mime. Jr provides 7 Recruit Experience and 20 Recruit Shards. This might seem lesser compared to Mr. Mime, who provides 95 Recruit Experience and 284 Recruit Shards with a 17 carry limit.

In case Mr. Mime shows up with an empty stomach, a single Biscuit might do the trick. This Pokemon seems to have a soft spot for these treats, and having a good supply can make things go smoother. To increase your chances of encountering Mr. Mime when it's hungry, consider using a Friend Incense or the Good Camp Set.

The addition of Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime to Pokemon Sleep is a promising sign that the game will keep growing and giving players fresh content to enjoy. To catch these two sneaky Pokemon, ensure your sleeping conditions match what they like, grab the right Berries, and keep those biscuits handy for Mr. Mime.