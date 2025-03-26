Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and time

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry is set to arrive on March 26/27, 2025, depending on what part of the world you play the game from. It is the eighth booster pack in the title and will contain the next set of cards in the mobile game. It will mark the TCG debut of Shiny Pokemon and creatures first introduced in the ninth generation of the main series games — Scarlet and Violet.

Ad

This article discusses the release date and time of Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry across different regions of the world.

When will Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry be released in different regions of the world?

Shining Revelry, the upcoming TCG Pocket expansion, will be released on March 27, 2025, at 6 am UTC. Here is a detailed region-wise breakdown of the release date and time:

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : March 26, 2025, at 11 pm

: March 26, 2025, at 11 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : March 27, 2025, at 12 am

: March 27, 2025, at 12 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : March 27, 2025, at 1 am

: March 27, 2025, at 1 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) : March 27, 2025, at 2 am

: March 27, 2025, at 2 am Western European Time (WET) : March 27, 2025, at 6 am

: March 27, 2025, at 6 am Central European Time (CET) : March 27, 2025, at 7 am

: March 27, 2025, at 7 am Eastern European Time (EET) : March 27, 2025, at 8 am

: March 27, 2025, at 8 am Indian Standard Time (IST) : March 27, 2025, at 11:30 am

: March 27, 2025, at 11:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : March 27, 2025, at 2 pm

: March 27, 2025, at 2 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 27, 2025, at 3 pm

: March 27, 2025, at 3 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) : March 27, 2025, at 5 pm

: March 27, 2025, at 5 pm New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 27, 2025, at 7 pm

Ad

Ad

Unlike Pokemon GO, where content is shipped based on local time, the entire TCG playerbase will receive the Shining Revelry update simultaneously. Depending on server status, some players might experience a slight delay. However, this is unlikely to be the common experience.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release countdown

The following countdown will help track the release of this booster pack in your region.

Ad

Ad

Also read: Is Pokemon TCG Pocket releasing new packs too frequently?

What to expect from Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

The upcoming pack will introduce Shiny Pokemon in this virtual collection game for the first time. The trailer showed the following shinies:

Shiny Charizard ex

Shiny Lucario ex

Shiny Pachurisu

Shiny Varoom

Shiny Wiglett

These cards also mark the release of a new rarity level in the game.

Ad

The trailer also showcased the ex deck missions, suggesting that the following ex cards will be available in this set:

Charizard ex

Pikachu ex

Tinkaton ex

Giratina ex

Wugtrio ex

Lucario ex

Clodsire ex

Beedrill ex

Bibarel ex

You can check out our guide on the best decks to use in ranked matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket to get started on your TCG journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨