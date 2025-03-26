Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: 5 best decks to use

With the launch of Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches on March 27, 2025, competitive play is set to reach new heights. This game mode arrives concurrently with the Shining Revelry expansion, providing gamers with an organized means to compete on a global scale.

Ad

Whether you are a seasoned player or just starting to rank up, having a well-built deck is vital. Some decks focus on overwhelming opponents with high-damage attacks, while others rely on resourceful energy management.

To help you get started, here are five of the best decks to dominate Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best decks to use in Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches

1) Arceus ex Deck

Ad

Trending

Arceus ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus ex, introduced in the Triumphant Light expansion, is one of the most flexible and powerful options in the game. This deck thrives by leveraging strong synergy with Crobat or Tyranitar, and carefully selected trainer cards, ensuring consistent pressure through chip damage or devastating finishers.

Ad

Depending on your playstyle, you can tailor the deck toward either a control-based approach or an aggressive offensive strategy. Other variations of this deck feature Dialga ex and Mew ex, allowing players to constantly pressure opponents while using their key cards against them.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry teases new card rarity

2) Weavile ex and Darkrai ex Deck

Weavile ex and Darkrai ex Deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This deck capitalizes on a fast-paced offensive strategy, combining Weavile ex’s relentless attacks with Darkrai ex’s passive chip damage. Weavile ex, with its 140 HP, can execute Scratching Nails for just one Dark Energy, dealing 30 damage or 70 if the target is already injured.

Ad

Darkrai ex, introduced in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, complements this strategy with its Nightmare Aura ability, which inflicts 20 extra damage every time a Dark Energy is attached to it. This consistent synergy enables aggressive damage output, making it one of the best choices for an offensive Dark-type deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Shining Revelry: Meta predictions and expected cards

3) Leafeon ex and Celebi ex Deck

Ad

Leafeon ex and Celebi ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon ex provides unmatched energy acceleration for Grass-type Pokemon, including itself, allowing it to sustain attacks while powering up teammates. Its Solar Beam may seem average, but when combined with the Forest Breath ability by the second turn, it maintains steady damage without needing excessive energy. With 140 HP and healing support from trainer cards like Erika and Shaymin, Leafeon ex can endure prolonged battles.

Ad

Celebi ex serves as a strong secondary attacker, capable of unleashing high burst damage. Though its attack depends on coin flips, the energy provided by Leafeon ex significantly increases its potential, making this deck both sustainable and powerful.

Also read: When are the Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches coming to the game?

4) Dialga ex Deck

Dialga ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga ex excels as both an energy accelerator and a heavy-hitting attacker. Its Metallic Turbo attack deals 30 damage while attaching two Metal Energy to a Benched Pokemon, allowing for rapid setup of other key attackers like Melmetal. When ready, Dialga ex can unleash Heavy Impact, dealing 100 damage with two Metal and two Colorless Energy.

Ad

Melmetal, a vital component of this deck, adds defensive resilience with its Hard Coat ability, reducing incoming damage by 20. Heavy Impact deals 120 damage, ensuring solid offensive potential. This deck balances offense, defense, and energy acceleration, with trainer cards such as Giovanni, Cyrus, and Leaf further enhancing its adaptability.

Alternative setups with Mew ex or Yanmega ex can provide additional strategic depth depending on the Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches' meta.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches: Rules, rewards, and all you need to know

Ad

5) Palkia ex Deck

Palkia ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As one of the strongest Basic Water Pokemon, Palkia ex dominates the battlefield with its Dimensional Storm attack, which deals 150 damage while also hitting all of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon for 20 damage. Though this attack requires three Water and one Colorless Energy and forces the player to discard three Water Energy, it remains a devastating option, particularly against opponents who rely on a full bench.

Ad

This deck is further supported by key trainer cards such as Misty and Irida, along with Manaphy’s energy acceleration, ensuring that Palkia ex will remain a top-tier threat in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches' meta.

Also read: Is Pokemon TCG Pocket releasing new packs too frequently?

These five decks are a blend of offensive strength, defensive durability, and flexible strategy, and with that, they are great options for climbing the ranks in the game. If you have a preference for aggressive gameplay or prefer to play a more calculated style, these builds offer the means to outmaneuver competition and win Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Pokemon:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨