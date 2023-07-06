Pokemon Unite codes July 2023: Active codes, how to redeem, and more

Pokemon Unite gives its players a chance to get access to free in-game content through secret codes. Such codes present a great opportunity for players, especially those starting out, to skip a couple of steps in the title's tedious grind. These codes are renewed every now and then. Some are refreshed monthly, while others can last longer.

Through these Pokemon Unite codes, you can get free trials to Pocket Monsters, in-game currency, and other benefits. However, considering their 'secret' nature, you might have a hard time finding them if you don't know where to look. Thankfully, this guide contains all the codes in the game during July 2023.

What codes can you redeem in Pokemon Unite in July 2023?

You can redeem the following codes in the Pokemon franchise's take on the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) format in July 2023:

THANKYOUFOR100MM: Gold Emblem Box, 1,000 Aeos Coins

Gold Emblem Box, 1,000 Aeos Coins UNITE1STKR – Glaceon trial, Battle Point boost, Max-Grade trial card, Blissey set rental

By redeeming the first code, you will get a Gold Boost Emblem. These drops can be found in the premium Battlepass in the game. The gold variant is rather rare, with a drop rate of approximately 2%.

Aeos Coins are a useful resource to have when unlocking licenses. Although you won't get newly released licenses using this currency format, you can stack them up to get older ones. Even the new licenses can be purchased using Aeos Coins after one week of their release.

The second code is where things get interesting. It will give you a chance to try out Glaceon, which is one of the best Attackers in the game. If you like to play using the Ice-type Eeveelution, you can get the license from the game's shop after the trial ends.

Battle Points are basically the equivalent of XP in Pokemon Unite. They help increase your trainer level, which is worth it, thanks to the rewards you receive every time you climb one step on the ladder.

The Max-Grade Trial Card boosts a held item to its maximum potential, so you can use it at its best. This helps you decide whether or not you want to expend resources leveling it up.

How to redeem codes in Pokemon Unite

To redeem codes in Pokemon Unite, follow these steps:

Step 1: Head over to the Events section in the main menu. This is the icon on top of the shopping basket icon.

Step 2: In this menu, find and select the Gift Exchange section.

Step 3: Click on the Exchange button at the bottom of the page.

Step 4: This will open up a page with a box where you can enter a code. Input one of these codes there, and you are all set.

Please note that each of these codes can be redeemed only once per account. Moreover, they will not work after they expire.

