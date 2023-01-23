Pokemon Unite Dragapult guide: Best items, moveset, builds, and more

Dragapult made its Pokemon Unite debut on December 29, 2022, and the fan base highly celebrated it. The dual Dragon and Ghost-type Pocket Monster boasts absolute power with a look based on fighter planes. The Pokemon has two Dreepy on its head that it uses like missiles to inflict damage on enemies.

The Pocket Monster starts as a Dreepy at level 1 and evolves into a Drakloak at level 5, further evolving into Dragapult at level 9. The Pokemon has fast attack speed, and its Unite Move doesn't have a cooldown making it spammable. While it is known to struggle in the early game, the monster becomes a force to be reckoned with as the game progresses. Considering all this, we have carefully described a guide to one of the best builds for Dragapult in Pokemon Unite.

The best build, items, and moveset for Dragapult in Pokemon Unite

The best build strategy for Dragapult in Pokemon Unite should be focused on achieving an early advantage by taking control of the jungle. Players must achieve multiple knockouts and increase the Attack stat via Phantom Force and Shadow Ball. To achieve this, the in-game item Muscle Band is recommended. It allows for faster jungle camp farming through increased attack speed and HP-based bonus damage.

The Scope Lens item is also a good choice as it increases Dragapult's chances of dealing with critical hits and improves the damage dealt. It also synergizes with the attack speed buff, and the stackable Attack stats increase from the Phantom Force. Additionally, using the Energy Amplifier highly benefits Dragapult's Unite Move as it allows for constant triggering of the bonus damage effect as it charges instead of a cooldown with every use.

As for Dragapult's attack item, X Attack is the most effective. It provides additional damage and attack speed on top of the Phantom Force and also assists in farming wild Pokemon. That aside, X Speed can also be a valuable alternative for more mobility.

Regarding Boost Emblem loadout for Dragapult, it is recommended to use 6 Pokemon Unite Brown Emblems for maximum damage and 4 White Emblems for additional HP. Emblems that improve Attack or Critical-Hit Rate should be equipped to maximize Dragapult's attack damage. The Sp. Atk, Sp. Def and Defense can be traded for other Pokemon Unite stats.

Along with this, there are several other types of builds for Dragapult, some more leaning towards Defense, some focusing aggressively on offense. Using different in-game items and moves, one can customize the Pokemon according to gameplay. Dragapult is an attacker in Pokemon Unite and is mainly suitable for ranged attacks with high attack power and mobility. It exerts physical type damage and is known to take out enemies silently.

It can also travel across the arena at high speeds as the game progresses; the Pocket Monster disappears and appears as it attacks and disperses from the line of enemies. Dragapult also has two little Dreepy on its head that it launches using its Unite move in Pokemon Unite. If there are two enemies, they land on one each, and if there is only one enemy, both Dreepy will attack that single opponent simultaneously.

Poll : 0 votes