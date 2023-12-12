Pokemon Unite latest update 1.13.1.3: All winners and losers

The Pokemon Unite landscape has undergone minor changes with the latest update, version 1.13.1.3, bringing a flurry of adjustments that have both thrilled and challenged players. The title developers constantly keep the game fresh with pivotal improvements and the addition of many creatures to their roster.

From power boosts to bug fixes, the changes have significantly impacted the dynamics of battles. Let's dive into the winners and losers of Pokemon Unite 1.13.1.3 latest update.

Winners of the latest Pokemon Unite patch update

Meowscarada

Meowscarada is a clear winner in this patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowscarada, the feline speedster, emerges as a clear and sole victor in this update. Its abilities have been supercharged across the board. The improvements to Leafage are staggering, with a substantial 20% damage boost and an intensified slow effect. Trailblaze now boasts a reduced cooldown and expanded range, making it a formidable tool for control and engagement.

Night Slash's increased healing prowess and Flower Trick's damage boost further solidify Meowscarada's position as a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, the 16% reduced energy requirement for the Unite Move, Floral Flourish, grants quicker access to its devastating power.

Losers of the latest Pokemon Unite patch update

Zacian and Talonflame are losers in this patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Losers in this patch update are mostly because of bug fixes and not exactly any stat changes. These fixes have restricted players from exploiting these bugs that disturb the balance of the game.

1) Zacian

The majestic Zacian experiences a setback with a fix to its Sacred Sword move. Previously dealing more damage than expected, this adjustment might slightly dent Zacian's damage output in battles.

2) Talonflame

Talonflame faces a setback due to a bug fix related to Charging Charm. The issue where the critter incurred additional damage if it used a move when the item was fully charged has been addressed. This adjustment might affect Talonflame's survivability in intense combat scenarios.

Fans look forward to further improvements in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, this update has brought about a rebalancing of powers, with some Pokemon receiving substantial buffs while others face adjustments that might slightly alter their performance. Meowscarada emerges as the standout winner, poised to dominate the arena with its enhanced abilities.

However, Zacian and Talonflame players might need to reconsider their strategies following the adjustments. As the meta continues to evolve post-update, trainers are advised to experiment with different Pokemon and tactics to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of Pokemon Unite.