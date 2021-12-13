Pokemon YouTuber goes over best Battle Tower teams in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Without some strong strategy, climbing the Battle Tower in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be a huge uphill battle.

Not only do trainers end up bringing fully EV trained Pokemon in Master Class, but they will end up using some janky strategies (Trick Room, Tailwind, etc.). Essentially, this pushes the player towards bringing strategic sets themselves. Thankfully, content creators like Moxie Boosted are here to help out.

Which Pokemon should trainers use in the Battle Tower?

Moxie Boosted is a Pokemon YouTuber who’s content mostly focuses around VGC. Not only does he play Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Wi-Fi battles, but he also uploads battles from Pokemon Showdown and analysis videos.

On a video with PhillyBeatzU, Moxie Boosted suggested teams for both Singles and Doubles. The singles team with their movesets is as follows:

Garchomp (Outrage, Earthquake, Poison Jab, Stone Edge)

Azumarill (Belly Drum, Waterfall, Aqua Jet, Play Rough)

Clefable (Moonblast, Moonlight, Ice Beam, Flamethrower)

Breloom (Substitute, Spore, Focus Punch, Seed Bomb)

Heatran (Heat Wave, Flash Cannon, Earth Power, Dark Pulse)

Gengar (Nasty Plot, Sludge Bomb, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam)

Moxie Boosted mentions that, more often than not, players will want to bring Garchomp, Azumarill and Heatran. This is because all three of these Pokemon cover for each other. For example, Heatran deals with the Fairy-types that threaten Garchomp, while Azumarill takes hits from Fighting-types that hit Heatran.

Garchomp is one of the stronger Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azumarill uses a very unique set that is well known in competitive Pokemon. It uses the Huge Power ability along with Belly Drum to boost its Attack stat to an unbelievably high level.

The issue with using Belly Drum, of course, is that it takes half of the Pokemon’s health away in exchange for the 4x Attack boost. This is why Azumarill should be holding a Sitrus Berry, to replenish its health to a reasonable amount.

The doubles team that Moxie Boosted recommended is as follows:

Garchomp (Dragon Claw, Earthquake, Rock Slide, Poison Jab)

Zapdos (Discharge, Thunder, Roost, Protect)

Pelliper (Tailwind, Hurricane, Scald, Protect)

Ludicolo (Fake Out, Energy Ball, Ice Beam, Scald)

Heatran (Heat Wave, Flash Cannon, Earth Power, Protect)

Cresselia (Calm Mind, Psychic, Moonlight, Trick Room)

This team is essentially made up of three pairs that synergize well together. The first of these, being the Garchomp and Zapdos pair, use a strategy called DisQuake.

Basically, since Garchomp is immune to Electric and Zapdos is immune to Ground, both of these Pokemon can spam Earthquake and Dishcharge without hurting each other.

The Pelliper is paired with Ludicolo since Pelliper brings up rain with the Drizzle ability. This activates Ludicolo’s Swift Swim ability, which doubles its speed. Tailwind on Pelliper offers some extra speed control.

The final pairing of Heatran and Cresselia work well due to Trick Room. Heatran isn’t incredibly fast, so it can sweep under Trick Room. Cresselia is incredibly bulky, making it one of the best Trick Room setters in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish