5 Pokemon YouTubers you should check out in 2023

A good way for newbies to submerse themselves in any fanbase is to engage with video content related to the subject, and the Pokemon franchise is no different. Given the age of the franchise and the different types of media it covers, Pokemon YouTubers (or PokeTubers) have an open canvas to make some of the most creative video game content on the platform.

Although every PokeTuber has their own niche and fanbase, some of the more beloved figures are those that offer a friendly space for getting into the community. In fact, a lot of modern fans may have been introduced to the franchise by some of the PokeTubers who have made this list.

5 best Pokemon YouTubers fans should watch

1) SmallAnt

Although much more than just a PokeTuber, SmallAnt's innovation in the Pokemon content scene has had the biggest impact the community has seen in years. Kickstarting the "Shinies Only" playthrough challenge trend, SmallAnt has continued to grow his channel and create new ideas to share with his community.

While his Pocket Monster content is his most popular work, he also has a bevy of Minecraft, Legend of Zelda, and Mario videos to entertain any video game fan. For fans of the Twitch platform, SmallAnt also goes live on Twitch, where he is currently working on a randomizer for the Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky game.

2) Pokemon Challenges

Nuzlockes have become a very common form of entertainment for the community. These types of playthroughs force trainers to play their game of choice much more carefully and strategically since the challenge restricts the number of creatures you can catch and forces you to never use a Pokemon again once it has fallen in battle. These types of playthroughs are where YouTuber Pokemon Challenges shines.

Known for being an amazing Nuzlocke player with a strategic mindset and playstyle, PChal has taken on some of the hardest fan-made ROM hacks like Blaze Black and Emerald Kaizo. Never backing down from a challenge, PChal creates some of the most interesting content the community has seen in a long time.

3) WolfeyVGC

WolfeyVGC is not only a great and very creative content creator but is also a repeated contender in the competitive scene for the franchise, winning the World Championship in 2016. Where other content creators compete in challenges or offer analytical mindsets regarding the franchise's many creatures, WolfeyVGC is known for giving the casual playerbase a look into the competitive scene.

More recently, he has begun to experiment with adding more variety to his content, and some of his most popular videos are IRL (In Real Life) content and collaborations with other YouTubers. With the competitive scene for the Pokemon franchise getting more and more interesting, WolfeyVGC will be a prominent figure in the community for a long time to come.

4) Poke Daxi

There's some great content for all the Pokemon GO bros as well, and one of the most beloved creators in this scene is Poke Daxi. Many other GOTubers tend to draw out their videos and guides for more ads and clicks, but Poke Daxi provides concise shorts and full-length videos covering any topic players would want to look up, from event tips to raid guides.

Since the GO community is getting bigger with each passing day, more and more players will find themselves in need of helpful tips for the mobile game. Poke Daxi is a great source of information for these new players as he is very easy to find and offers quick shorts that you can watch even while out on the go, making him one of the most entertaining and practical creators for trainers to follow.

5) Saltydkdan

Although he is a variety creator, Saltydkdan's Pokemon content is arguably the most entertaining that consumers can find on the platform. Offering a distinct sense of humor and a lovable cast of friends with whom he frequently collaborates, Saltydkdan has memorable and hilarious content for any fan of any franchise.

Most notably, he has created a series with his friends that takes an interesting approach to the Nuzlocke format, the Friendlocke. This twist on the popular challenge format sees each of Salty's friends taking control of each of the creatures in his party, while he solely controls the trainer character, making it somewhat similar to the Dungeons and Dragons style of role-playing games. This series has quickly become one of his most popular, and both seasons are worth the binge.