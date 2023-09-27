5 possible Pokemon types that Game Freak can add next

There are currently 18 elemental types in Pokemon. Although the term 'element' is used, the categories don't necessarily fulfill one uniform pattern of classification. Types in the franchise consist of elements of nature, such as Fire, Water, Electricity, and Ground, and natural compound materials, such as Rocks, Grass, Ice, and Poison. Then there are singular categories like Fighting, Flying, and Psychic that are named after a specific ability. Even manmade concepts such as Dragons, Fairies, and Ghosts get a spot. Lastly, there are Normal, Steel, Dark, and Bug, which appear to be standalone (and rather arbitrary groups).

This leaves scope for imagining more possible types that could be introduced into the Pokemon franchise over the years. The series originally started with 15 types. Two types — Steel and Dark — were introduced in Gen II, and the developer came up with Fairy with the advent of Gen VI.

This article takes a look at five potential elemental types that can be added. While coming up with these, the idea of what consists of an elemental type was pondered upon. Moreover, the following suggestions look for spaces in between the present typings and attempt to make them more air-tight as an overall concept.

5 new elemental types that could be introduced to the Pokemon franchise

1) Wind

Bleakwind Storm could be a Wind-type attack (Image via TPC)

Although it could be argued that the wind category exists in Pokemon in the form of the Flying-type, there is a fundamental difference between the two, which warrants the existence of both as separate elements.

An essential condition for the Flying-type is that the critter has to be able to fly. While there are creatures in this category who are unable to do so (for example, Doduo and Dodrio), one could justify their belonging to the category in some ways.

However, the existence of such creatures in the Flying-type category speaks for the idea that Flying and Wind are not the same. Moreover, there already exists a category of attacks called Wind Moves (consisting of attacks such as Hurricane, Heat Wave, Icy Wind, Petal Blizzard, and so on).

Lastly, the presence of a Wind-type category would complete the fire-water-wind-earth combination of classical elements in the Pokemon vocabulary.

2) Light

Solgaleo and Lunala could be Light-type (Image via TPC)

If there is a Dark-type, a Light-type can't be far behind. Many interactions in the Pokemon system work in terms of binaries, such as fire and water, hot and cold, and so on. Following that pattern, the presence of a Light-type could be a major value addition to the system.

Pokemon added the Fairy-type to counteract the overpowered nature of the Dragon-type. It could be argued the Ghost-type is just as powerful (if not more, with its two immunities). Thus, Light could be an interesting addition to the Pokemon franchise, especially as a counter to Ghost-types.

Many creatures that are currently categorized into other types for the lack of better alternatives could find a home in the Light category, the way so many critters just naturally fit into the Fairy group. Two Legendary Pokemon that seem to fit perfectly into the Light category are Solgaleo and Lunala.

3) Space

Deoxys could be Space-type (Image via TPC)

Many creatures that can't be categorized are put into the Psychic category. Deoxys, Cosmog, Necrozma, and nearly all the Ultra Beasts would perfectly fit into this category if introduced into the Pokemon franchise.

Space is a wide and interesting concept that the franchise has often dipped its toes in but never really explored to a great extent. Its addition as a separate elemental typing could really breathe new life into the series by opening up many new areas of exploration.

4) Cyber

Mewtwo could be a Cyber-type (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon franchise has elements of sci-fi, even if it doesn't follow the exact blueprint for the genre. Therefore, it is only appropriate that the series should have a separate category of creatures that have dedicated machine-like features and abilities.

The Generation IX games came fairly close to this project, with its concept of futuristic Paradox Pokemon. If you think about it, older critters, such as Rotom or even Mewtwo, fit into this matrix of Cyber-type Pocket Monsters quite well.

5) Nuclear

Explosion could be a Nuclear-type attack (Image via TPC)

Nuclear could be a controversial category to get into, given Japan's complicated relationship with the subject matter. This is especially true considering, at the core, Pokemon is about pitting monsters to fight against each other to see who comes out on top. The violent aspect of the franchise makes the Nuclear-type a tricky concept to incorporate into the present fabric of the series.

That said, it will be really interesting to see how The Pokemon Company approaches a potential addition of a Nuclear-type and what mechanics it brings with it.

It will also be fascinating to see how Nuclear interacts with the present elemental types. This is because, going by conventional scientific approaches, nuclear is supposed to be way more powerful than any other kind of energy.