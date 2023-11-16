Ranking 10 strongest Alolan Pokemon

The Alola region is often looked upon fondly by the Pokemon community. Although its initial launch with Sun and Moon was met with mixed reactions, most tend to agree that Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon improved on the games in almost every way possible. As such, many fans have fond memories of the teams they used throughout their adventures across Alola.

However, not all monsters are created equal. Alola is home to some seriously powerful creatures, with some even coming from alien dimensions. With many returning creatures being added to the latest Scarlet and Violet titles in a few months, its important to know who Alola's strongest inhabitants are.

Ranking Alola's 10 strongest Pokemon

10) Magearna

Magearna as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magearna is one of the four Mythical creatures to debut during this generation. It was initially given away via Mystery Gift. Magearna is a Steel and Fairy-type with a signature ability: Soul Heart. This ability allows it to sweep through teams by granting a boost to its Special Attack stat whenever it defeats an opponent.

9) Marshadow

Marshadow as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Marshadow is the second of the Mythicals to be added during this generation. This monster is a Ghost and Fighting-type with the signature move Spectral Thief. This attack allows Marshadow to steal its opponent's stat boosts before attacking with its own devastating assault. This makes it great for taking out pesky set-up sweepers.

8) Zeraora

Zeraora as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zeraora is the third of the Mythicals to be added with the Alola region. It is a powerful Electric-type capable of using the move Plasma Fists, which deals a large burst of damage along with the effect of changing all Normal-type moves into Electric-type moves for the remainder of the turn. This synergizes perfectly with its ability, Volt Absorb, which heals it whenever it is hit with Electric damage.

7) Melmetal

Melmetal as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Melmetal is the last of the Mythical creatures introduced in this generation. Boasting a pure Steel typing and a hardy defense, Melmetal is the definition of a defensive wall. Thanks to its Iron Fist ability and its Double Iron Bash signature move, it is capable of dealing some serious damage as well.

6) Wishiwashi

Wishiwashi as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wishiwashi is a very interesting case in the franchise. Most of the time, it holds its School form where it is the strongest, earning it this spot on the list. However, once it reaches around 25% remaining health, Wishiwashi retracts into its Solo form, one of the weakest creatures across the entirety of the franchise. Nevertheless, its power is not to be underestimated.

5) Ash-Greninja

Ash-Greninja as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Greninja was first seen in the sixth generation of the franchise, Ash-Greninja made its first and only playable debut in the Alola region. This feature was available for Greninja who possessed the Battle Bond ability, which could only be obtained by completing the special demo for the Sun and Moon games, then transferring the Greninja from there to the full version of the titles.

4) Lunala

Lunala as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lunala is the mascot Legendary for the Moon version of the Alola games. It is a Ghost and Psychic-type and one of the only creatures capable of using Moongeist Beam. It can fuse with Necrozma to make Dawn Wings Necrozma, the box Legendary for the Ultra Moon game. Lunala is also quite tanky thanks to its Shadow Shield ability, which reduces the damage taken if it is at full health.

3) Solgaleo

Solgaleo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Solgaleo is the mascot Legendary for the alternate Sun versions of the Alola games. Solgaleo shares a typing of Steel and Psychic with Metagross. This grants it an impressive combination of both offense and defense. Thanks to its Full Metal Body ability, it cannot have its stats lowered in battle. It can also fuse with Necrozma to make Dusk Mane Necrozma, the mascot Legendary of Ultra Sun.

2) Complete Zygarde

Zygarde as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Zygarde debuted in the sixth generation, it was not completed until the seventh generation, where both its 10% and complete forms debuted. This form of Zygarde hosts a bevy of signature moves with both offensive prowess and utility. In fact, Zygarde's Complete form was banned from competitive play entirely in the seventh generation for this very reason—it was too good.

1) Necrozma

Necrozma as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Through fusion and utilization of the Z-Crystal, Necrozma can take its final form: Ultra Necrozma. With a massive base stat total of 754, Necrozma has the capacity to be the most powerful monster in all of Alola. It is a shame that this perfect form will only be available in the Alola games, as the Z-Crystal mechanic has yet to make a comeback.