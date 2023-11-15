Ranking 10 strongest Paldean Pokemon

The ninth generation of the Pokemon franchise is arguably the most competitive one that fans have ever seen. This is thanks not only to the variety of new items and the Terastallizing mechanic but also to the powerful Pocket Monsters introduced in the generation, bringing some serious power creep to the ranked ladder.

There are many creatures in the Paldea region that are worth a hardcore battler's time and effort. However, some are much better than the rest due to a variety of factors.

So, what Paldean creatures are the best of the best?

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Paldea's 10 most powerful Pokemon, ranked

10) Chi-Yu

Chi-Yu's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Chi-Yu's potent Fire and Dark offensive typing, paired with its high stats and Beads of Ruin ability, make it one of the most powerful Special Attackers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

However, its glaring downside comes in the form of its frail physical bulk. The games' current meta revolves around potent Physical Attackers, making Chi-Yu somewhat inconsistent in some cases.

9) Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Much like Chi-Yu, Chien-Pao is a potent attacking force, but with the added benefit of being on the physical side of the spectrum rather than special, making it much more favored in the current meta.

However, it possesses a much weaker defensive typing of Dark and Ice compared to Chi-Yu, so players should be careful when using it.

8) Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Roaring Moon is sadly the weakest Pocket Monster in this next stat tier. This is due heavily to its typing.

Roaring Moon is a Dark and Dragon-type creature, much like Hydreigon. This particular type combination makes it easy pickings for Flutter Mane, the most used Paradox monster in the games.

7) Walking Wake

Being the Paradox form of the already great Legendary, Suicune, Walking Wake is one of the strongest creatures in Scarlet and Violet due to its stat total and decent defensive typing.

While the new Dragon typing does leave it open to Fairy-type attacks, its new glass cannon sweeper stat spread allows it to be relatively decent in competitive play in the right hands.

6) Iron Leaves

Iron Leaves was released at the same time as Walking Wake. It is the Violet-exclusive Legendary Paradox (alongside Walking Wake's Scarlet exclusivity).

While it may not be as good in battle right now, Iron Leaves is a great investment, given the possibility of Tapu Koko's return to the metagame following the release of the Indigo Disk DLC.

5) Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Iron Valiant is one of the strongest attackers in Gen 9 OU right now. Possessing an offensive typing of Fairy and Fighting, as well as a mixed stat spread that lets it use both special and physical attacks, no opponent is safe from this creature's wrath.

Of course, much like every other Violet Paradox creature, it will be even better once Electric Terrain is easier to set up.

4) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Reaching the 600 stat total tier, Baxcalibur, Paldea's Pseudo-Legendary, was built to be one of the strongest creatures the region has to offer.

Being the first Ice-type Pseudo species, Baxcalibur has its fair share of strengths and weaknesses. With the help of the Loaded Dice item and Scale Shot, the Pocket Monster can be a serious threat.

3) Palafin

Palafin's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

With a monstrous stat total of 670, Palafin in its Hero form is on par (power-wise) with the franchise's old Mega Evolutions.

Though it requires the help of moves like Flip Turn to activate, Palafin can decimate an opponent if given the chance. For this reason, the creature can only be used competitively in the Ubers tier of play.

2) Koraidon

Koraidon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Koraidon, being the mascot Legendary for Scarlet, is one of the strongest Pocket Monsters in the Paldea region.

Upon entering battle, Koraidon summons harsh sunlight to the battlefield and greatly boosts its attacking stats. Since this sun activates the abilities of all Scarlet Paradox species, this creature has amazing synergy potential as well.

1) Miraidon

Miraidon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Miraidon is the Violet mascot Legendary and is amazing for the same reasons as Koraidon.

Instead of sun and physical attacks, Miraidon summons Electric Terrain and greatly boosts its special attacking power. Using Miraidon also makes setting up for Violet Paradoxes much easier.